Exclusive The Flash Season 5 Deleted Scene: Elseworlds

Warner Bros. Television and The CW have provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive clip from tomorrow’s The Flash: The Complete Fifth Season Blu-ray set — a deleted scene from the “Elseworlds” crossover event. In the clip, which you can see above, members of Team Flash are discussing what to do with Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell), whose bodies have been swapped but who, to all appearances, are just experiencing some kind of delusion and believing themselves each to be the other. Ultimately, it is Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) who comes to the realization first that they live in a city (and a universe) where anything can happen.

Iris getting this idea sets the stage for the rest of the crossover, as Barry and Oliver recruit the help of Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), realizing that while the world sees them as one another, the whole multiverse might not. Both she and her cousin Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) eventually played key roles in the story, and will likely do so again in the upcoming “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” an event that was set up in the final moments of “Elseworlds” last December with an Arkham Asylum scene that featured one of the biggest players from the Crisis comic book storyline.

Shortly after defeating The Thinker, Barry Allen/The Flash and his wife, Iris, were stunned by the arrival of their already grown, speedster daughter from the future, Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy). However, acclimating to their lives as parents won’t be the only challenge they face, as Season Five pits Team Flash against Central City’s latest scourge – the DC Super-Villain Cicada (Chris Klein).

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment releases the Blu-ray and DVD of The Flash: The Complete Fifth Season on August 27, 2019. Fans will be able to speed-watch all 22 episodes from the fifth season, plus the show’s 2018 Comic-Con Panel, three featurettes, deleted scenes, a gag reel and more! All three DC Crossover: Elseworlds episodes will be available, only for fans who purchase the Blu-ray set. The Flash: The Complete Fifth Season is priced to own at $39.99 SRP for the DVD ($51.99 in Canada) and $44.98 SRP for the Blu-ray ($52.99 in Canada), which includes a Digital Copy (available in the U.S.). The Flash: The Complete Fifth Season is also available to own on Digital via purchase from digital retailers.