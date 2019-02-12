Ezra Miller Has a Message for ‘The Flash’ TV Show’s Grant Gustin

Fans of the Flash have something of an embarrassment of riches right now. Ezra Miller brought the Scarlet Speedster to life on the big screen last year in Justice League while Grant Gustin has been representing on The CW’s The Flash. Now, Miller has a message for Gustin.

During a panel at Wizard World Philadelphia over the weekend, Miller told fans that while he’s never actually met Gustin, fans often communicate between the two speedster actors, and that he had a specific message to share with his television counterpart.

“I have yet to meet or speak with him,” Miller said. “But we occasionally speak through the people who are asking these questions. And we say ‘Hi, Grant Gustin. I love you.’ So, tell him that when you see him.”

Miller’s message for Gustin is especially meaningful considering that when Miller’s casting for the DCEU version of the Flash was announced, many fans were upset that the movies had opted to use someone other than Gustin. However, despite having more experience as the Scarlet Speedster, Gustin has always been gracious and supportive of Miller’s take on Barry Allen. Last year when a fan shared an edited picture representing the two actors at San Diego Comic-Con, Gustin commented noted that he was excited for Miller’s take.

“Ezra is absolutely the more established actor in the film, with the acting chops to back it up,” Gustin wrote. “I’m excited to see what he does with Barry Allen/The Flash.”

Of course, Gustin isn’t the only Flash actor who is supportive of other takes on the hero. John Wesley Shipp, who played the Flash in the ’90s series and appeared on The CW series as Barry’s dad, told fans at Dragon Con last year that there’s plenty of room for all versions of the speedster.

“The Speed Force is big enough for us all,” Shipp said.

An accommodating Speed Force notwithstanding, though, there is one thing that remains uncertain when it comes to the two Flashes. Miller was also asked if he would ever cameo on The Flash TV series, but it turns out he’s not sure.

“I don’t know,” Miller said.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. The Season Four finale, “We Are The Flash”, will air tomorrow, May 22nd.

