Fall Out Boy Has Perfect Response to Joker 2 Announcement

The world of DC Films got a surprising, but long-awaited update earlier this week, with confirmation that a sequel to 2019's Joker is in the works. The sequel to the hit Oscar-winning film will see the return of star Joaquin Phoenix and director and co-writer Todd Phillips, the latter of whom took to social media on Tuesday to share a look at the film's script, which is seemingly titled Joker: Folie à Deux. The title, meaning "madness of two", immediately got fans speculating about what the plot of the sequel could be — and also drew comparisons to the 2008 Fall Out Boy album Folie à Deux. On Wednesday night, the band's official social media account decided to poke fun at the comparisons, photoshopping the album art from their Folie à Deux onto the Joker 2 script title page. As the band joked, this means that "Folie a Deux the musical [is] coming soon."

Folie a Deux the musical coming soon pic.twitter.com/jfYnUBhuGm — Fall Out Boy (@falloutboy) June 9, 2022

In the years since Joker debuted, there's been the question of whether or not it could get a sequel, especially given the definitive nature of the film itself, and its disconnection from the larger DC films universe. It is unclear at this point what new or returning cast members could join the sequel, or when it could begin production.

"When a movie does $1 billion and cost $60 million to make, of course it comes up," Phillips explained with a laugh in a 2020 interview. "But Joaquin and I haven't really decided on it. We're open. I mean, I'd love to work with him on anything, quite frankly. So who knows? But it would have to have a real thematic resonance the way this one did, ultimately being about childhood trauma and the lack of love, and the loss of empathy. All those things are really what made this movie work for us, so we'd have to have something that had an equal thematic resonance."

"I mean, I dunno," Phoenix said in a 2021 interview. "From when we were shooting, we started to —you know, uhh, this is an interesting guy. There are some things we could do with this guy and could [explore] further. But as to whether we actually will? I don't know."

Joker: Folie à Deux does not currently have a release date.