Fan Trailer Friday: Injustice Gods Among Us Gives Epic A Whole New Meaning

With all the buzz around NetherRealm’s Injustice 2, it’s a good time to recap what went down in the original game, and what better way to do that than with an epic fan trailer.

Sure epic is in the title, but the new trailer from Alex Luthor really does live up to its namesake. Using footage from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, CW’s The Flash, Ryan Reynold’s Green Lantern, Man of Steel, and the original Injustice, Luthor does an amazing job at capturing the original game’s tone and narrative.

What sends it over the edge is the audio and footage from Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight. Between Heath Ledger’s Joker and Christian Bale’s Batman, their dialogue fits the storyline like a glove.

You can watch the fan trailer above and for more of Alex Luthor’s work you can head here.

The DC cinematic universe will unite once again in the upcoming Justice League, and you can find the official description for the film below.

In Justice League, fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

Justice League is directed by Zack Snyder, from a screenplay by Chris Terrio, and features an ensemble cast that includes Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, Ciarán Hinds, Amy Adams, Diane Lane, Jeremy Irons and Jesse Eisenberg.

Justice League hits theaters on November 11, 2017.

