Fans Defend Jason Momoa After He’s Body-Shamed For Not Having His Aquaman Muscles

It turns out even the fittest people can get body-shamed by trolls online, and fans recently lept to Aquaman star Jason Momoa‘s defense when he became a target of it. This all started when Momoa was spotted on vacation with his wife Lisa Bonet, and they seemed to be having a marvelous time. Some people though started commenting on his appearance, specifically his abs and that he wasn’t as ripped as he has been in the past while filming projects like Aquaman, Justice League, and Game of Thrones. After a few of these comments had been lobbed his way, fans came to his defense to shoot those trolls down (via Yahoo!).

One comment especially formed the perfect rebuttal, with Twitter user @dfretter_ saying “How is this a dad bod? Dad’s wish they have this bod. Put some damn respect on Jason Momoa’s name”

It didn’t take long for fans to agree, and you can see some of our favorite responses below.

How is this a dad bod? Dad’s wish they have this bod. Put some damn respect on Jason Momoa’s name pic.twitter.com/DSaxvF6ajQ — D Fretter (@dfretter_) July 8, 2019

“HE IS HOT!!!!”

“So true he still looks good to me. I wish my hubby looks like that.”

So true he still looks good to me. I wish my hubby looks like that. — Terri Renee’ Hill (@TerriReneeHill2) July 9, 2019

“I wish I looked this good! He’s sexy as f*ck!”

I wish I looked this good! He’s sexy as f*ck! — Michael McFarland (@ibm2ibm) July 9, 2019

“all these haters wish they looked half as good 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣”

all these haters wish they looked half as good 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — selena (@Selenacoul) July 9, 2019

“That’s not a dad bod. Just a bunch of couch potato haters!”

That’s not a dad bod. Just a bunch of couch potato haters! — Moos_Byller (@ByllerMoos) July 9, 2019

As for Momoa, we aren’t sure when he’ll show up next as Aquaman, though there is a sequel in development. It makes sense too, as Aquaman was a huge hit for DC and Warner Bros. The film earned $335 million domestically alone and added another $812 million internationally for a worldwide total of $1,147 billion. It’s unknown if director James Wan will return for the sequel, though he is working on a Trench spinoff.

Even if Wan doesn’t come back, Momoa surely will, and we can’t wait to see what the character gets up to next. In addition to Aquaman’s sequel, Momoa is also filming projects like the Dune film and the television series See. You can also see him in Aquaman as much as you want, as the film is now on DVD, Blu-ray, and digital storefronts.