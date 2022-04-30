Fans Start Petition to Save DC's Legends of Tomorrow

✖

On Friday, The CW cancelled DC's Legends of Tomorrow after seven seasons. The series, a fan favorite within the network's Arrowverse of DC inspired shows, had just completed its seventh season in March with fans not only eagerly hoping for more adventures for their favorite time traveling misfit heroes but actively campaigning for the show's renewal as well thanks to social media campaigns in recent weeks. Now, in the wake of the series' cancellation, fans are still trying to save the series, this time with a Change.org petition.

Soon after news of DC's Legends of Tomorrow's cancellation broke, a fan named Alexis Sullivan created the petition, asking other networks to pick up the series and give the fans at least one more season and an opportunity to say a proper goodbye to the show and characters they love. As of this article's writing, the petition has just over 2000 signatures.

The petition reads: "After 7 seasons, The CW made the decision to cancel DC's Legends of Tomorrow. This is devastating not only to me, but all the fans, cast, crew, and writers. LoT was one of those shows that impacted everyone who watched it, with unforgettable characters, amazing storylines, and the best ship on any TV show, Avalance. Legends is an OG Arrowverse show, not only did it have an incredible female lead (Sara Lance played by the amazing Caity Lotz), but it had a group of misfits and ensemble characters who were funny, loveable and so enjoyable to watch. Legends was the BEST show on The CW, period, no other show on the network topped how freakin incredible Legends was. HBO Max, Netflix, ANYONE SAVE LEGENDS OF TOMORROW!!! IT DID NOT DESERVE TO GET CANCELLED, IT DESERVES AT LEAST A FINAL SEASON!!! This show was the only lifeline for a lot of fans, it was their comfort show, their escape from reality. For Legends of Tomorrow to get canceled without giving our cast a proper ending, it's screwed up. Because of you CW, our comfort is gone, our happiness is gone, you killed OUR SHOW, AND WE WANT A PROPER ENDING. SO PLEASE ANYONE, HAVE IT IN YOUR HEARTS TO SAVE LEGENDS!! We want one more season at least, we want a chance to say a proper goodbye to the characters we love so greatly!"

For fans the lack of a "proper goodbye" has been difficult. Legends Season 7 ended on a cliffhanger, with the team being arrested for their crimes against time after being sold out by Booster Gold (Donald Faison). The cliffhanger is something that series co-showrunner Keto Shimizu addressed, explaining to fans that it was her doing, that she'd "played chicken" with the series' pickup and ultimately lost.

"The cliffhanger isn't the CW's fault. It's mine," Shimizu wrote. "I played chicken with the pickup, and lost. Hopefully the story can continue in another form. TV movie? Comic book? Radio play?"

All seven seasons of DC's Legends of Tomorrow are now streaming on Netflix.

