The Flash Movie Spoilers & DCU Future Discussion

The ComicBook Nation team talks The Flash movie with FULL SPOILERS, as well as addressing the future of the DCU franchise under James Gunn's DC Studios – and whether or not Ezra Miller's version of The Flash has a place in it.

If you want to hear what the crew had to say immediately after seeing The Flash, be sure to also check out our Flash Instant Reactions podcast.

The Flash Review

In her review of The Flash, ComicBook.com critic Jenna Anderson said the following:

After years of being a proverbial white whale in the realm of superhero movies, The Flash finally exists in an undoubtedly fun, but somewhat inconsequential way. The movie's liveliness is infectious, and there are some genuinely unbelievable moments on display, but that might not be enough to fully cement it as a legendary part of DC's canon. Whether on the screen or on the page, Barry Allen's adventure is far from over — and, in one way or another, The Flash movie will always be a one-of-a-kind chapter of that. Rating: 3 out of 5

The Flash Instant Reactions

In his reaction to The Flash, ComicBook Nation host Kofi Outlaw said that despite the dark nature of the real-life allegations surrounding star Ezra Miller, the film itself was an enjoyable Back to the Future-style adventure, set in a superhero universe:

"So #TheFlash is a lot of stupid fun (in a good way) with some of the biggest DC fan service EVER. I dug it... Unfortunately, the highest praise that should go to the star can't be given. Some scenes were even uncomfortably on the nose. It's a real pickle. Good luck."

So #TheFlash is a lot of stupid fun (in a good way) with some of the biggest DC fan-service EVER.



I dug it.



…Unfortunately, the highest praise that should go to the star can't be given. Some scenes were even uncomfortably on the nose.



It's a real pickle. Good luck.

Host Matthew Aguilar was surprised that his objections to Miller, as well as his hardcore love of DC comic books didn't stop him from enjoying the movie:

"Lots of thoughts on #TheFlashMovie, but for now I'll just say I enjoyed the film far more than I expected, & there is an absurd amount of fun & creativity throughout. Also, Supergirl rules! While I'm conflicted about certain aspects of the film, I left having a great time."

Lots of thoughts on #TheFlashMovie, but for now I'll just say I enjoyed the film far more than I expected, & there is an absurd amount of fun & creativity throughout. Also, Supergirl rules!

While I'm conflicted about certain aspects of the film, I left having a great time.

