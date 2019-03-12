‘The Flash’: Is Eobard Thawne Teasing Godspeed in “Failure Is an Orphan” Preview?

The Flash season 5 has been slowly but surely building up to a big game-changing reveal, which is centered around the mystery of Barry Allen and Iris West’s daughter Nora, who ran back from the future to meet her father, after Barry/Flash disappeared in the major “Crisis” event that will be the next big Arrowverse crossover event.

As we learned months ago, Nora has been secretly working with a future version of Flash nemesis Eobard Thawne, who has trained her on how to use her speedster abilities to travel through time. Why that partnership benefits Thawne has remained a mystery, but the preview for new episode “Failure Is An Oprhan” may provide a big clue as to the answer.

The preview’s final scene sees Thawne in his jail cell in the future, while once again meeting with Nora. As Thawne warns Nora, “Something big is coming… or someone.”

While those ominous words are seemingly open to a pretty wide range of interpretation, executive producer and showrunner Todd Helbing gives fans a juicy bit of added hint, with this teasing explanation of the scene between Thawne and Nora: “There’s sort of a new wrinkle in Thawne’s plan, when an unexpected guest shows up and sort of destroys everything that the two have been working on together.”

Ever since this promo first aired, Flash fans have been speculating like crazy what new threat will be revealed in season 5, and the most popular theory is that The Flash is getting ready to introduce its version of DC Comics’ Godspeed!

In the comics, Godspeed is August Heart, a man who is given the power of a speedster during a freak Speed Force storm. He started out using his power to try and solve the mystery of his brother’s murder, eventually partnering with Barry Allen to help take down rogue speedsters created by another Speed Force storm. However, in a dark twist, the various speedsters create in the storm start being murdered and having their speed stolen, and Barry eventually learns to his horror that the killer is none other than Heart, who had taken on a costumed identity as “Godspeed” and planned to use the stolen speedster powers to avenge his brother. After accomplishing that bloody vengeance, Godspeed sought to go to Iron Heights Prison and kill all of Flash’s enemies since the hero could not, including Eobard Thawne. Flash and a new Kid Flash thwart Godspeed’s plan, leaving August Heart looked up in Iron Heights.

It’s not hard to see how The Flash TV series could spin Godspeed’s story to fit this storyline with Thawne and Nora – in fact, Godspeed attacking Thawne while he’s locked up is a definite head-nod to the comics. Nora could be the stand-in for Kid Flash II in helping Barry stop Godspeed – so now we’d just need to find out who would be behind the mask of Godspeed in this Arrowverse continuity.

Do you think Godspeed is coming to The Flash? And who will the villain’s alter-ego turn out to be?

