Marvel and DC Comics Have Officially Connected Their Universes in the Best Way Possible

Marvel and DC Comics are the founders and pioneers of the superhero genre, and are responsible for making the comic book industry the cultural powerhouse it is today. Both companies have universes filled with countless characters and stories that have captivated readers for generations. And while they’re corporate rivals, they’ve had periodic crossover events every few decades, including one that’s currently ongoing. However, the iconic and all-powerful X-Man Storm has discovered something in the far reaches of existence that officially proves that her multiverse is intrinsically connected to DC Comics. And with this discovery, neither Marvel nor DC will ever be the same.

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Last month, Storm: Earth’s Mightiest Mutant #3 was published and subtly revealed a fact that went over the heads of many readers, despite fundamentally rewriting everything we thought we knew about both the Marvel and DC multiverses. Recently, Marvel and DC have been publishing numerous crossover one-shot anthology comics, including Marvel/DC: Batman/Deadpool, Superman/Spider-Man, and Jeff!/Aquaman Infinity Comic. However, what’s revealed in Storm’s solo series is more important and game-changing than all those crossover comics combined.

Marvel and DC are Now Multiversal Neighbors

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Ever since Storm’s ascension to godhood, she’s been dealing with more threats and adventures that have taken her across the cosmos. In Storm: Earth’s Mightiest Mutant #3, the Mistress of the Elements meets a mysterious astronaut who eventually reveals herself to be Storm’s mother, N’Dare Munroe, from a parallel universe. To talk to Storm about an upcoming crisis that threatens the multiverse, she teleports herself and the X-Man beyond the confines of the Marvel Multiverse onto a strange world. And it’s here, at the very edge of existence, that something is found that changes everything.

When Storm and N’Dare arrive at the periphery of the multiverse, the most notable feature of the environment is the colossal wall that seems to stretch endlessly, with carvings of giant humanoids chained to it. Before Storm and N’Dare could talk, they suddenly found themselves attacked by a gigantic cosmic bird known only as the “Raptor.” As the pair flees, N’Dare explains that if the Raptor manages to catch them, it will transform them into blocks to add to the wall. Luckily, Storm and N’Dare manage to evade the Raptor’s wrath. The scene only lasted for three pages, and not much detail is given, but it’s abundantly clear what the wall and Raptor are and where they come from.

In the world of comics, there’s another endless wall that rests at the edge of existence and acts as a prison for countless cosmic beings: DC Comics’ Source Wall. In DC Comics, the Source Wall is the boundary between the multiverse and the endless and unknowable void. Its creator and protector is none other than the Cosmic Raptor, who looks and acts identically to the Raptor that attacked Storm and N’Dare. Like the creature in Storm: Earth’s Mightiest Mutant #3, the Cosmic Raptor is an all-powerful being that will add entities of immense power to the Source Wall, where they’ll be entrapped forever. With all of this in mind, there’s only one possibility: the other side of that wall is the DC Multiverse.

The significance of this event can’t be overstated. The wall and Raptor aren’t expys of their DC counterparts, nor do they appear in a non-canonical crossover event. The Source Wall and the Cosmic Raptor are now very real and official parts of Marvel’s canon. Marvel has now all but said out loud that DC Comics are their next-door neighbors, with the Source Wall acting as the fence between their two multiverses. In the decades since both companies began, such a crossover has never occurred, creating a permanent link between them.

Marvel and DC are in a Crossover Golden Age

Image Courtesy of DC and Marvel Comics

The presence of the Source Wall and the Cosmic Raptor in Storm: Earth’s Mightiest Mutant #3 is more than just a fun little easter egg; it’s a symbol of the partnership between Marvel and DC that has recently flourished. Starting in November of 2025, the two comic book titans have worked together to publish numerous one-shot stories that masterfully bring together their universes’ greatest characters in the best possible ways.

Marvel and DC have been delivering nothing but hits with their various one-shot anthology comics. Instead of settling for straightforward crossover fights and team-ups, the companies work together to tell meaningful, epic, and hilarious stories that play to the strengths and weaknesses of their characters. The heroes they choose to have to interact, like Batman and Deadpool, Superman and Spider-Man, and Wonder Woman and Captain America, offer great character interactions and insights in unique and engaging ways. Even ones that shouldn’t have worked, like Supergirl and Blade or Jimmy Olsen and Carnage, can be the source of great comedy. Spider-Man and Superman’s interactions, in particular, have had really heartfelt moments that get to the core of their characters and their struggles.

As one of the best crossover periods for both companies, Storm: Earth’s Mightiest Mutant #3’s blink-and-you ’ll-miss-it cameo is a celebration of the crossovers’ success. There have been very few times that so many crossover comics come out in such quick succession and at such a high level of quality. Additionally, the presence of the Source Wall at the edge of the Marvel Multiverse leaves the door open for future crossover events that could be canon for both universes, such as the fabled “Secret Crisis” that was hinted at all the way back in 2020 by Doctor Manhattan in Doomsday Clock. Even if it’s not the case, DC will have left behind a physical mark on their impact on the Marvel Universe in a way never done before.

Marvel and DC have always been treated as two entirely separate entities, with no real connections beyond non-canon crossovers and expy characters. Now, Marvel has fully cemented its connection and camaraderie with DC Comics through the Source Wall. Even if the barrier is never crossed, it still serves as a symbol of their shared success and of their place at the top of the comic book industry and the superhero genre.

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