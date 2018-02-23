‘Flashpoint’ Movie Villains Rumored to Be Revealed

If the rumors are true, DC’s Flashpoint movie is going to be a villainous affair.

Earlier today, our friends at That Hashtag Show released a slew of information about the upcoming DC adventure, including a list of villains that are slated to appear in Flashpoint. Be prepared, there are more rogues gunning for The Flash in this movie than you might expect.

According to the report, Dr. Arthur Light is set to be the big bad of the film. It will be interesting to see how he ties into the live-action version of Flashpoint, considering he was mainly absent from Geoff Johns’ original comic series.

Light won’t be alone in his journey to wreck the life of Barry Allen, as three of his most popular rogues are rumored to appear in some form or fashion. Caitlin Snow, a.k.a. Killer Frost, is set to have a leading role in the film, though there has been no word yet as to whether or not her alter ego will actually appear. Additionally, both Heatwave and Captain Cold are slated to take on Flash in the movie.

This list of rogues could provide challenging for the film, seeing as how DC fans already have a version of those characters that they’ve come to love. Killer Frost, Captain Cold, and Heatwave all had major roles on The CW’s Arrowverse, and have all been seen as fan favorites during their time. One glimmer of hope however, lies in the reaction to The Flash himself. When Ezra Miller was cast in Justice League, many fans of the series on The CW felt that only Grant Gustin could fill the role. However, when Justice League was released in November, Miller’s take on Barry Allen was one of the most celebrated parts of the film.

Speaking of which, Miller is set to reprise his role in Flashpoint, where he will be directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein. Billy Crudup will reprise his role as Barry’s father, Henry Allen, and Ray Fisher will appear as Cyborg. As recently as last fall, Kiersey Clemons was still slated to star in the film as Iris West, despite being cut from Justice League.

Flashpoint is rumored to begin shooting later this year.

Are you excited about these potential Flashpoint villains? Are you just crossing your fingers and hoping that DC brings back Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Thomas Wayne?! Let us know in the comments below!