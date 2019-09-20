Former DC Boss Throws Shade at Geoff Johns

At this point, it’s safe to say that the DC Comics movie universe got off to a rocky start after the Zack Snyder films Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League produced mixed results. This led to a lot of shuffling behind the scenes, especially with executives Diane Nelson — who previously served as the President of DC Entertainment — and Geoff Johns. Everything changed once again when Nelson went on sabbatical and ultimately stepped down from her position, and Johns also was removed from his executive role overseeing the ongoing DC Comics movies.

With Toby Emmerich taking over Warner Bros. Pictures and producer Walter Hamada taking on a bigger role, Nelson has since reflected on her time overseeing the earlier days of DC Films, especially the success of Patty Jenkins’ successful franchise movie Wonder Woman. But when it comes to her relationship with Johns, whom she worked with for several years, it sounds like there’s no love lost.

He’s no buddy of mine. — Diane Nelson (@dewnelson1) September 18, 2019

Nelson has been vocal about her support of director Todd Phillips’ movie Joker, as well as Joaquin Phoenix’s portrayal of the character. But that hasn’t stopped the rabid Snyder Cut fans from placing blame on her.

When Joker was first announced, Nelson tweeted in support of the project despite moving on from the company.

“LOVE IT! Great story, great actor, specific and string [sic] vision from talented director,” Nelson wrote on Twitter. “What DC should have been doing since [Dark Knight trilogy director Christopher] Nolan. Even if die hard fans struggle with his vision.”

Her tweets led to much harassment from Snyder Cut fans, who continue to speak out against her despite her continued support of the Justice League director.

Despite the complaints, it seems like the DC Universe is heading toward a major shift riding on the momentum of Aquaman and Shazam!, leading to films like Joker, Birds of Prey, and Wonder Woman 1984. We’ll see how fans react to the upcoming movies, but for now the future is bright for the ongoing franchise.