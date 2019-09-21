Funko Launches a 1950s Batmobile Pop Ride Exclusive Figure for Batman Day

Happy Batman Day! The 2019 event is a special one given the fact that DC Comics is celebrating 80 years of The Dark Knight this year. Naturally, Funko is celebrating as well with an exclusive Pop figure – and it’s pretty spectacular.

The Batman 80th anniversary 1950s Batmobile (Blue Metallic) Funko Pop Rides figure is an Amazon exclusive that you can pre-order right here for $29.99 while supplies last. It’s slated for release on October 21st. Note that you won’t be charged until it ships, so you might as well lock one down while you can. However, it isn’t the only new Batman Funko Pop you should have on your radar for Batman Day…

First off, Funko and Entertainment Earth recently launched this graffiti splattered Jokerized Batman exclusive Pop, and it was still available to order right here at the time of writing with shipping slated for January. The release date has already been pushed back from November, so grab one before it moves out further or sells out completely.

With Ruby Rose set to join The CW’s “Arrowverse” lineup of DC shows on October 6th, Funko has released the #297 DC Super Heroes Batwoman Pop figure. It features Kate Kane with her costume and red hair in full effect.

The Batwoman Pop figure is a limited edition Previews Exclusive, so we highly suggest reserving one here before they sell out. Shipping is slated for December.

Finally, we have this super-sized Batman Funko Pop figure that measures a whopping 19-inches tall. We’re fairly certain that makes it the biggest commercial Pop figure Funko has ever produced. Generally, Funko’s super-sized Pops top out at 10-inches tall.

If you have room for this enormous Pop figure in your collection, it’s available to pre-order right here for $99.99 with free shipping slated for February.

