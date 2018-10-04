Funko Mixes He-Man and Batman With DC Primal Age Figures

We’re going to come right out and say it. Funko has just released the most ridiculous and amazing DC Comics action figures ever made. Much like their Savage World line, Funko’s DC Primal Age figures feature a super muscular He-Man and the Masters of the Universe vibe that’s right out of the ’80s.

Funko describes DC Primal Age as a “brutal, barbaric world ruled by ferocious warriors” where heroes like Wonder Woman, Batman, Aquaman, an Green Lantern can’t afford to miss leg day. Indeed, they need to stay as beefy as possible in order to best foes like Scarecrow, King Shark, Mr. Freeze, and The Joker.

If all of this wasn’t enough, the collection also includes Battle Cat-esque rides dubbed Ace the Bathound and The Joker Beast. There’s even a Batcave lair done in the style of the Castle Greyskull playset.

If you appreciate the absurdity of the DC Primal Age lineup, the entire collection is an Amazon exclusive that will be available to order via this link as early as today October 4th. Jump on them while you can because these will probably sell fast.

Unfortunately, Funko chose to make Wonder Woman slimmer and more feminine for this release when they should have gone all out and made her just as buff as the rest of the lineup. I suppose that’s in keeping with the style of the original Masters of the Universe toys, but it seems like a missed opportunity.

Speaking of missed opportunities, Funko collectors don’t want to miss out on Funko’s NYCC 2018 shared exclusive Pop figures. Check out our guide on how to grab them before it’s too late.

As for Funko’s Savage World line, the most recent installment is the Thundercats collection, which kicked off with Lion-O, Panthro, Mumm-Ra, and Slithe. The figures are available to order right here with shipping slated for November.

Jackalman, Cheetara, Tygra, and Monkian were also part of Funko’s early Thundercats Savage World previews, so we can expect to see those added to the collection in the near future.

Funko’s Savage World horror lineup also includes muscular nightmare versions of Freddy Krueger from Nightmare on Elm Street, Jason Voorhees from Friday the 13th, Leatherface from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Michael Myers from Halloween, and Pinhead from Hellraiser. You can pre-order the entire lineup right here with shipping slated for October. Needless to say, movies based on these versions of the characters would be amazing.

