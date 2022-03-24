Funko Pop Comic Cover DCeased Green Lantern Figure Is On Sale Now

Following the debut of the exclusive Amazing Fantasy #15 Spider-Man Comic Cover Funko Pop figure as part of Walmart’s Collector Con event earlier today, Funko has launched a Green Lantern Pop based on Inhyuk Lee’s variant cover art for DCeased: Dead Planet #4. It features Green Lantern (Dinah Lance), kneeling with a sword. The art was inspired by the “Home is Calling” poster the 2018 Aquaman film starring Jason Momoa, which features Arthur Curry in a similar pose with his trident.

The DCeased Green Lantern Vinyl Figure is available to pre-order here at Walmart and here at Entertainment Earth now for $19.99. Note that Comic Cover Funko Pops come packaged in a protective case that can be hung on your wall. An official description for DCeased: Dead Planet #4 (Amazon) reads:

“Time is running out for the Justice League to unlock the Anti-Life cure as they face a deadly new threat on Earth-in addition to the billions of the undead! Their final desperate attempt at finding the cure will take them off-planet for the greatest heist in the history of New Genesis!”

