Marvel Captain America With Prototype Shield Funko Pop Launches As an Exclusive

It’s been nearly 11 years since Steve Rogers first picked up the vibranium shield from Howard Stark in Captain America: The First Avenger. It’s an understatement to say that a lot has happened since then, but you can relive those Phase One days of the MCU with this new Funko Pop. It features Steve Rogers in his solider uniform, holding the prototype shield which is presented with a metallic finish.

The Captain America with Prototype Shield Funko Pop is an Entertainment Earth exclusive that you can pre-order right here for $14.99 while it lasts. Note that the Old Man Steve Rogers Avengers: Endgame Amazon exclusive Funko Pop is also in stock at the time of writing for anyone looking to bookend Steve’s career as Captain America in their collection.

Of course, one of the big things that’s happened in the years since the first Captain America film hit theaters is a passing of the torch. Hot on the heels of the Falcon and Winter Soldier finale, Marvel Studios greenlit Captain America 4 starring Anthony Mackie. This will mark the big-screen debut of Mackie’s Cap, and Marvel producer Nate Moore teased how the new film will set itself apart from the previous three Captain America movies.

“I think, he’s not Steve Rogers and I think that’s a good thing,” Moore said on ComicBook.com’s Phase Zero podcast. “Because to me, this new Cap is Rocky. He’s going to be the underdog in any situation. He’s not a super soldier. He’s not a hundred years old. He doesn’t have the Avengers. What happens with this guy who announces publicly kind of, without the support, ‘I’m new Captain America.’ What happens next? I think is fascinating because he’s a guy. He’s a guy with wings and a shield, but he is a guy. So, we’re going to put him through the wringer and make him earn it, and see what happens when he is outweighed, outclassed, out-everything. What makes somebody Captain America? I’m going to argue it’s not being a super soldier. And I think we’re going to prove that with Mackie and Sam Wilson.”