Gal Gadot Wears Ben Affleck’s Batman Cowl

Everyone’s getting into the Halloween spirit, including Wonder Woman herself Gal Gadot, though she isn’t dressed up as her alter ego, instead repping for the Dark Knight.

Gadot will be returning as Diana Prince in the upcoming and very much anticipated Wonder Woman 1984, but before that she took to Instagram to share that time she donned Batman’s cowl on the Justice League set. Seeing her face under Ben Affleck’s Batman cowl is amazing, and she has nothing but fond memories of the experience.

“”I’m batman” 🦇😎 Happy Halloween!! Memories from @justiceleague @clayenos #iactuallygotexcitedwearingit”

You can check out Gadot’s take on Batman in the photo below. While it’s hilarious to see, we wouldn’t mind seeing an Elseworlds-style poster of the Justice League. That could be comedy gold, just like the Arrowverse Elseworlds mashups have been, so here’s hoping someone takes that project on.

Gadot’s been quite busy lately, as she made an appearance on the long-running FOX staple The Simpsons and will also be a part of Disney’s upcoming Ralph Breaks the Internet as Shank, a skilled racer on a deadly race track. Gadot will also be part of Death on the Nile, the sequel to Murder on the Orient Express, and is also of course involved in Wonder Woman 1984.

As for Halloween, we expect to see plenty of Wonder Woman and Batman costumes out there, as both made the top 20 in trending costumes this year. With Wonder Woman 1984 hitting in 2020, we also expect her costumes to be a hot commodity for years to come.

Wonder Woman 1984 is directed by Patty Jenkins based on a screenplay by Jenkins, Dave Callaham, and Geoff Johns. Jenkins, Johns, Stephen Jones, Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, and Zack Snyder are listed as producers.

Wonder Woman 1984 stars Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman/Diana), Chris Pine (Steve Trevor), Kristen Wiig (Barbara Minerva/Cheetah), Pedro Pascal, Gabriella Wilde, Ravi Patel, and Natasha Rothwell, and a cameo appearance by Lynda Carter is expected.

Wonder Woman 1984 lands in theaters on June 5th, 2020.