Gal Gadot Reveals Mustache, Prompting CGI Jokes for ‘Wonder Woman 2’

Gal Gadot introduced a “new look” on Twitter today, posting a shot of herself sporting a comical (drawn-on) mustache and immediately prompting an avalanche of Justice League jokes from fans on the social media platform.

…You don’t exactly need telescopic vision to see that one coming.

She attached a quote from famous, mustachioed actor Charlie Chaplin to the image, “A day without a smile is a day wasted.” Revealed in a GIF, Gadot’s mustache was shown after she moved her hand away from her face.

She may or may not have been thinking about her Justice League co-star Henry Cavill, whose Mission: Impossible – Fallout will be in theaters on July 28th. Cavill was contractually prohibited from shaving his mustache during the production of Fallout, so when he was called back to the set of Justice League for extensive reshoots under director Joss Whedon, the resulting footage had to be digitally edited to remove the soup strainer.

The result was notoriously dodgy, and only added to Justice League‘s many problems, which culminated with mediocre reviews and a box office take to match.

Cavill and other members of the Justice League cast and crew have tried to make light of the issue in the time since, particularly with Cavill making a viral video when he was finally able to shave.

You can see Gadot’s tweet below.

“A day without a smile is a day wasted.” – Charlie Chaplin #HappyMonday @revlon pic.twitter.com/Lfcs0YRoLb — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) May 28, 2018

So, what were some of our favorite reactions on Twitter? Check them out here!

Oh no,let’s hope we don’t need mustache Removal Cgi for #WonderWoman2 pic.twitter.com/wWQpJureRc — Anthony (@_BrooklynBatman) May 28, 2018

Charlie Chaplin never looked better! ? — COREY YATES (@CMANGO) May 28, 2018

Ehemmm, Gal… Elegant mustache. — Fab galaktaros (@FGalaktaros) May 29, 2018

The Mustache is back! pic.twitter.com/v8UmpY6sTD — JT Li (@L1byan) May 28, 2018

Someone cgi this mustache off — Jøė Güççî Gøbbłė (@JoeGucciGobble) May 28, 2018

Hi there lady, mustaches are all the rage, even Anne Hathaway is wearing one,lol.❤ pic.twitter.com/JsDVItpRkQ — Janet Valentin (@48funnygirl) May 28, 2018

