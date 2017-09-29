Geoff Johns Reportedly Wanted A Lighter Tone For ‘Man Of Steel’

Many Superman fans were disappointed with the dark and dreary tone of Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel in 2013, mainly since the comics had always been more on the light-hearted side. Superman is the light, Batman is the dark. That’s how it’s always worked.

Well, it looks like fans weren’t the only ones who had that mindset when the saw the film. DC Entertainment chief creative officer Geoff Johns apparently took some issue with the way Superman’s story was told.

According to Vulture, a source close to the production claims that Johns wasn’t happy with the scene where Superman snaps General Zod’s neck. He tried to fight for what he felt was true to the character, but nobody listened.

“Geoff Johns and Diane [Nelson} were reading scripts, and Geoff Johns, to his credit, was concerned that there was not enough lightness or humor, given who the character is,” recalled the source. “Geoff definitely raised that point, but that current administration didn’t care that much about what Geoff Johns thought.”

As you probably remember, the film was released in 2013 with all of the dark tones that Johns opposed. A sequel to Man of Steel is happening at some point, and you can bet that Johns will have much more say this time around.