Geoff Johns Teases Multiverse With DC Universe Shows

Just like the Arrowverse before it, the TV shows on the DC Universe app will exist in a shared DC multiverse, meaning that while they all occupy the same theoretical space, most of them will never interact directly.

Titans executive producer Geoff Johns confirmed as much, telling ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis that while Titans and Doom Patrol might not take place in the same universe as Swamp Thing and Stargirl, the boundaries are only as firm as they ever are when it comes to DC stories.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It is much like the multiverse in the comics, and I don’t think there’s any hard, fast rules saying that Stargirl and Swamp Thing aren’t in the same universe as Titans and Doom Patrol,” Johns said. “Right now I’m just working on Stargirl and trying to make Stargirl the best Stargirl TV show it can possibly be. Whether it connects to another show down the line is open-ended.”

Titans is the first “R-rated” mainstream superhero series, bringing a group of popular characters from animated series to live action for the first time. Series producer Geoff Johns spoke about the decision to add cussing and broken bones to the mature take on the Teen Titans, while taking the opportunity to make the show more serialized.

“It was an opportunity do less of a conventional procedural show and more of a 12-hour movie,” Johns said during a previous interview. “We could focus in more on character and push the envelope, in terms of content.”

Titans is set to be the first live-action TV series on the DC Universe streaming service, launching about a month after the service went live. The series will launch on Netflix outside of the US.

Stargirl, which Johns is personally overseeing, will touch on elements of DC Universe history and weave that into a present-day story about legacy and hope. Doom Patrol will spin out of Titans and center on DC’s strangest super-hero team, while Swamp Thing is a more horror-tinged story.

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites (Dick Grayson/Robin), Teagan Croft (Raven), Anna Diop (Starfire/Koriand’r), Lindsey Gort (Amy Rohrbach), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger/Dove), Ryan Potter (Beast Boy), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall/Hawk), April Bowlby (Elasti-Girl), Jake Michaels (Cliff Steele), Seamus Dever, Bruno Bichir, and Dwain Murphy (Negative Man).

Following the panel this weekend, the first episode of Titans will premiere on DC Universe on October 12. Rather than releasing the entire season at once, like the Marvel shows on Netflix, DC Universe will unveil a new episode of Titans each week.