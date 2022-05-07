Comics Fans Pay Tribute To George Perez

George Perez, comics legend, has passed away at the age of 67. The artist and industry veteran had been dealing with Pancreatic Cancer. Fans are reacting to the sad news today. He stepped away from the industry for his health and many comics creators have paid homage to his work since the diagnosis came through. Recently, DC Comics published an impressive tribute to his work in celebration of his birthday, which would have been on June 9th. Right now, the entire comics community is chiming in with admiration for a man who helped create the superhero stories we all love.

"When I was asked to come up with a design and layout that would honor George Pérez and his many incredible contributions to DC Comics over the years, I was truly honored," said Dan Jurgens. "I have admired George's work since I first saw it and have had the good fortune to work with him in different capacities, on a number of projects. More importantly, I've been able to see the way George treats fans and readers, always smiling, gregarious and approachable. It was a joy to watch this cover come together and I'm sure everyone who contributed feels the same way."

Thank you. All of you, for the love and support you have shown George through all of this.



It meant the world to him. pic.twitter.com/zputTLO2sF — Constance 🐿 (@SunshineCVE) May 7, 2022

Our thoughts and prayers are with George Perez's family and friends at this time.