‘Gotham’s Bane Has Finally Been Created

Gotham fans have long known that Bane would be making anticipated debut sometime during the show’s final season, and the dream finally came to fruition at the end of Thursday’s episode. Bane is finally here, and that means nothing but danger for the heroes remaining in Gotham City.

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers from the latest episode of Gotham! Continue reading at your own risk…

Videos by ComicBook.com

Once the conflict between Eduardo and Jim finally came to a head, the two got into a full-blown fist fight that ended with a metal rod through the villain’s chest. He was left for dead in the ruins of Haven, which lead to the birth of Bane.

Walker, the rogue government leader that has been trying to tear Gotham apart, showed up to rescue Eduardo. She said she would take him to see Hugo Strange and get fixed up, and gave him a mysterious mask that allowed him to breath a substance that would keep him alive. After inhaling, Eduardo’s eyes opened wide, and he spoke in a distorted voice similar to that of Tom Hardy’s Bane in The Dark Knight Rises.

However, this Bane will be much different than the others, as his new abilities are necessary to his survival. Without his mask, Eduardo will die, plain and simple. He’s going to be strong, but also incredibly broken.

Ahead of this episode, actor Shane West spoke with ComicBook.com about the creation of his Bane, and how it will Eduardo’s story makes for a completely unique character.

“What they did in Chris Nolan’s version I thought was a very cool idea,” West began. “We do our own take on that with the mask which I personally absolutely love. You find out quickly, you’ve already seen one of the episodes, that this is something a little obviously different. It kinda grows into this. When he grows into this, you’ll see that he needs the mask. It’s not just the venom that’s coursing through his veins to pump him up and kind of keep him going. It’s almost, in our version, it’s he needs the mask to also breathe and live. It’s kind of more of a deformed, steampunk version of Eduardo Dorrance.”

New episodes of Gotham air on Thursday nights at 8 pm ET.