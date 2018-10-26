‘Gotham’ Actor Shares New Closeup Look at Bane’s Mask

Bane is coming to Gotham this season, but with a much different style than DC Comics fans are accustomed to. Days after getting the first official glimpse of Shane West as the iconic Batman villain, another Gotham actor has offered up an even more detailed photo of Bane‘s new mask.

J.W. Cortez, who plays Detective Alvarez on the series, took to Twitter this week to share a behind-the-scenes look at the new season. One of the photos he posted was a selfie with West in his Bane costume, and it’s easily the best look of the mask that we’ve gotten so far.

“Keep your friends close and your enemies even closer,” he writes in the tweet. “And with that, let me introduce y’all to my new friend Bane.”

With the mechanical chest plate and plastic mask, Gotham‘s take on Bane is a complete departure from other iterations of the character. The writing has been on the wall though, as this version of Batman’s nemesis will be more closely tied to Jim Gordon than Bruce Wayne.

Fans speculated that West would be playing Bane when he was cast as Eduardo Dorrance, a former Army friend of Jim Gordon’s. At New York Comic Con, showrunner John Stephens confirmed that West’s character would indeed become Bane over the course of this season, giving him a slightly different origin than fans are accustomed to.

“Finally, we found that if you beg and you plead enough, and then they find out that your show is not going on anymore, they’ll give it to you,” Stephens said during the Gotham panel. “We always wanted to do it and we wanted to do it in a way that has not been told as much on screen or in the comic books, which was to really tell the story of how he was before he became Bane. And we tied it to Jim’s back story, in a way that I think is clearly different than canon, but I feel like it is like a tributary that then goes into the canon.”

What do you think of Gotham‘s take on Bane? Are there any other villains you’re hoping to see appear in the final season? Let us know in the comments!