‘Gotham’ Reveals First Official Look at Batman in Series Finale Poster

In just one month’s time, the fifth and final season of Gotham will air its last episode, finally fulfilling the promise of the series and bringing Batman to life. The highly publicized flash-forward finale will feature a Gotham City years in the future, where all of the characters become the fully realized, comic-accurate versions of themselves. Of course, everyone has been waiting to see what Batman will look like in this final episode, and the prequel series has just unveiled the first official look at the iconic comic book hero.

On Thursday afternoon, in celebration of the 80th anniversary of Batman, FOX has unveiled a new poster for the series finale of Gotham, and it features the Dark Knight front and center. The entire season has been about the eventual birth of the Caped Crusader, and he has finally arrived.

You can check out the full poster, and Batman’s new TV cowl, in the image below!

Unfortunately, the poster only shows the back of Batman, but it’s enough to see what his new cowl and suit will look like. At the top of the poster, the new tag line reads, “The Dark Knight Is Upon Us.”

We will have to wait a little while in order to see what happens next on Gotham as the next episode doesn’t air until April 18th. Following that episode, the series finale will air on Thursday, April 25th. When that day arrives, a new actor will don the full Batsuit while young Bruce Wayne actor David Mazouz will provide the voice and face for the character.

The next episode focuses on the final attack on Gotham City by Bane and Nyssa al Ghul. Here’s the official synopsis from FOX:

“As Bane (guest star Shane West) enacts his final plan for Gotham’s destruction, Gordon rallies his former enemies to save the city. Meanwhile, Nyssa al Ghul (guest star Jaime Murray) kidnaps Barbara’s newborn daughter with ambitions to raise her as her own. Then, Bruce’s decision to leave Gotham points him to his destiny, while devastating Selina in the all-new ‘They Did What?’ episode of GOTHAM”

