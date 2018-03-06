‘Gotham’s David Mazouz Teases Bruce and Selina Team-Up, Says They Are “More Flirtatious Than Ever”

For the Gotham fans out there hoping that Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle will finally figure out a way to be together, your wish may soon be granted.

Coming into the second half of Gotham‘s fourth season, partnerships were the talk of the town. Jerome and Penguin, Grundy and Nygma, Jim and Harvey; audiences have been asking all about the futures of these particular pairings. However, the one couple that everyone has dreamed about since day one has flown under the radar, mainly since Bruce has been stuck in an angsty haze. Despite the lack of attention on the duo, Bruce and Selina are in fact going to make their way back to one another again.

Last week, Gotham star David Mazouz took some time to speak with us here at ComicBook.com about the upcoming episodes, and what we could look forward to from Bruce in particular. When the subject of partners came up, Mazouz was quick to bring up a reunion of Bruce and Selina (played by Camren Bicondova) in the near future.

“There is a cool team up that kind of happens, between Bruce and Selina. “Yeah, that’ll be carried out towards the end of the season. It won’t be as a direct result, but it’ll definitely be fueled by this kind of rogue gallery team up that happens.”

When we brought up the fact that Bruce and Selina were seen flirting a bit in one of the earlier trailers, Mazouz let us know that their relationship is definitely heading back in that direction.

“Yeah. It’s going to be more flirtatious than ever, and it kind of is going to be throwback to their prime days in season three.”

As for what brings them together, Mazouz mentioned that the two start working together in an effort to fight back against the enormous gallery of rogues that have teamed up to take down Gotham. The young actor teased this very event in an interview earlier this year where he referred to the coming storyline as “A Justice League of Gotham villains.”

“Oh yeah, that basically is the second half of Season 4.” Mazouz said. “Essentially all of the villains on the show, all the terrifying ones at least, will team up. It will basically be the Justice League of Gotham villains. They’re gonna basically terrorize the city over the next 11 episodes. All the good guys are gonna have a part in taking them down, because there are just so many of them. Of course it’s spearheaded by the man that posted it himself, Jerome. Everybody is involved, somehow, in this massive fight against this band of villains. It’s so cool. I loved every single time I got a script these past couple of months. It’s so cool, the idea of everybody teaming up like that.”

New episodes of Gotham air on Thursday nights at 8pm ET on FOX.