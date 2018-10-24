‘Gotham’s Bruce Wayne Responds to Robin’s F-Bomb in the ‘Titans’ Trailer

The entire DC fandom erupted on Thursday morning when the first trailer for the live-action Titans TV series was released online, and Robin had some unsavory words for his mentor, Batman.

About halfway through the trailer, some criminals ask Robin, played by Brenton Thwaites, where the Caped Crusader is, and he proceeds to beat each and every one of them, just before saying, “F*** Batman.”

The line wasn’t at all what fans expected from the teenage hero, and one of the current actors playing Bruce Wayne didn’t take kindly to being called out by Robin. After seeing the trailer, Gotham‘s David Mazouz had a response to Dick Grayson’s dig.

While speaking to Syfy at San Diego Comic-Con, Mazouz was asked what he thought when he heard that massive F-bomb in the Titans trailer.

“Well, this is gonna sound ironic, because I think the guy who plays Robin is actually older than me,” Mazouz began. “But in this hypothetical universe, screw you, too, first of all. And second of all, respect your elders, man. What the hell?”

Mazouz is correct in that Thwaites is older than him. The Gotham star, who plays a young version of Bruce Wayne, just turned 17 earlier this year. Thwaites, whose version of Dick Grayson has already been mentored by an older Batman, is nearing his 29th birthday next month.

While Gotham‘s Bruce Wayne has yet to become Batman on the show, things will change in the fifth and final season, which is set to air in 2019. The series producers, as well as Mazouz, have confirmed that young Bruce will finally take on the mantle of Batman by the time the show concludes. At some point over the course of Season 5, Mazouz will get to accomplish his dream of playing Batman on-screen.

Titans is set to be the first original series on the upcoming DC Universe streaming service, which will launch later this year. Gotham will air its fifth and final season on FOX at some point in 2019. Production on the latter begins this week.