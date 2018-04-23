‘Gotham’s Jeremiah Dons Eerily Familiar Makeup in New “J” Photo

In two weeks, Gotham will return to FOX‘s Thursday night lineup with a new agent of chaos ready to terrify the streets, and he’s arriving with a very familiar style.

Just over a week ago, Gotham‘s Joker-inspired Jerome (Cameron Monaghan) was killed, creating a new villain in the process. The madman sent a special strand of laughing gas to his twin brother Jeremiah (also Monaghan), which turned him into a very different kind of lunatic.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While neither character will ever be referred to as The Joker, they both take heavy inspiration from the iconic Batman villain. On Friday, Monaghan shared a new photo of Jeremiah from an upcoming episode, and it looks as though he’s taking that inspiration to a whole new level.

“Meet J,” Monaghan wrote in an Instagram post. “Gotham returns in two weeks. Thursday, May 3rd.”

Of course, referring to the character as “J” is a nod to the Joker himself. Harley Quinn has often referred to Joker as Mr. J, rather than his actual moniker.

The name pairs nicely with the outfit, which is clearly meant to replicate Joker’s classic style. Just like the villain of old, Monaghan is sporting white makeup, red lipstick, and a bright, purple jacket.

Earlier this week, after Jerome died and Jeremiah seemingly took his place, ComicBook.com had a chance to catch up with Gotham EP Danny Cannon, who detailed the Joker influences that are rooted in Jeremiah’s character.

“Well, I think that just spawned the conversation of the idea of it, of the Joker not being a one person, but like I said, it’s a personality,” Cannon explained. “It’s a way of thinking. It’s more powerful than just one person. Therefore, that sparked the conversation of, if it’s the opposite of good, the opposite of Bruce Wayne, is somebody who just wants to destroy, and wants to do it in a chaotic way, then that could be anyone, because you are literally just going the opposite of your main character and take it as far as you can go. I don’t think that’s just one person. I think that is a way of life, it’s an ideology.”

While the show won’t ever call Jeremiah the Joker, he certainly looks the part.

What do you think of Jeremiah’s new attire? Is this the kind of Joker style you were hoping for on Gotham? Let us know your thoughts by dropping a line in the comments below!

Gotham returns with new episodes on Thursday, May 3 at 8pm ET on FOX.