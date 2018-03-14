‘Gotham’ to Be Without Jerome for the Next Two Episodes

After a long hiatus, Jerome finally returned to Gotham last Thursday night to reign supreme over the twisted halls of Arkham, stealing the attention of every viewer in the process. Sadly, we will all have to wait two more weeks until Jerome appears on Gotham again.

On Wednesday afternoon, Cameron Monaghan posted a picture of himself in the makeup chair on the set of Gotham, getting his Jerome face touched up between scenes. The Instagram photo came with a message from the actor, as he revealed that Jerome would be coming back to the show in just over two weeks.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Only slightly more than two weeks until we see this nasty piece of work on the silver screen once again,” Monaghan wrote, revealing that the chaos of Jerome was taking yet another break.

So this means that Jerome will be missing from this Thursday’s episode, “Reunion,” as well as next Thursday’s, “The Sinking Ship, The Grand Applause.” The fan-favorite character will return to the action on March 29 in the episode titled, “My Three Soups.”

Fortunately, for fans of Monaghan’s, we should be seeing a lot of him throughout the rest of this season. We recently sat down with the actor to talk about the events coming to the show this spring, and he confirmed the rumor that he is playing more than just one role in Season 4.

“It’s a very strange thing,” Monaghan admitted. “Obviously I can’t get too much into what the theory is or what that’s like. I will say that I wanted to make this guy feel distinct and I wanted to make him be visually different, I wanted him to carry himself different, I wanted his voice to be different. I wanted everything about him to be accepted. So that’s a challenge in itself, but also a challenge is, you’re basically acting with yourself. It’s a very weird thing. It’s definitely one of the most challenging things I’ve ever had to do as an actor. It was a bit of a head-trip.”

As he continued, Monaghan began making some slight connections between Jerome, this new character, and the Joker.

“I can’t wait for it to all be cut together, and for everything that happened to make its way forward. I can’t wait to see it,” he said. “It’s a really unique experience and I think the story, it’s really clever. I think it helps spin the narrative of both Jerome and the Joker, in a new and exciting kind of way. It adds its own twist to the mythos. I think it’s really fun and really unique. So yeah. I can’t tell you enough, it’s a really cool challenge.”

Gotham‘s latest episode, “Reunion,” is set to air on Thursday, March 15 at 8pm ET on FOX.

—

ComicBook.com & Warner Bros Home Entertainment are teaming up to bring one lucky Justice League fan the prize pack of a lifetime! Click here for the chance to win a big-screen TV, a copy of the movie and more!