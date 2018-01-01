‘Gotham’ Celebrates the New Year by Teasing Jerome’s Return

There are plenty of things to look forward to in 2018, including, for fans of Gotham, the highly-anticipated return of Jerome Valeska.

After an almost year-long hiatus, the Joker-esque Jerome (Cameron Mongahan) is poised to wreak havoc on the streets of Gotham once again, and the show is ringing in the new year by celebrating his upcoming story arc.

The official Gotham Twitter account posted a gif of Jerome as he appeared to Penguin (Robin Lord Taylor) in the midseason finale last month. Accompanying the motion photo, the tweet told fans that there was “Lots to look forward to in 2018!”

While the midseason premiere date for Gotham has yet to be revealed, fans are anxiously awaiting the show’s return. The finale ended with a lot of loose ends that still need to be tied up in the back half of the season. Chief among them: What’s actually happening with Jerome and Penguin??

As you probably remember, Jerome appeared for the first time this season in the waning moments of the fall finale. Penguin had been played by Jim (Ben McKenzie), Sofia (Crystal Reed) and Zsasz (Anthony Carrigan), landing him in a cozy cell in the solitary confinement wing of Arkham Asylum. Once there, he heard a voice speaking to him from the next cell over.

Of course, this voice belonged to Jerome Valeska, thus beginning one of the most dangerous partnerships in the history of Gotham. When the season returns in this new year, expect to see Penguin and Jerome causing quite the stir while working together, potentially burning the asylum to the ground in the wake of their destruction.

For Gotham fans, 2018 is already shaping up to be a year to remember, and it’s just getting started.