‘Gotham’s Cameron Monaghan Teases Mr. J’s Debut, Confirms Finale Date

A couple of weeks ago, Cameron Monaghan‘s beloved Jeremiah Valeska fell into a vat of acid at Ace Chemicals, essentially giving Gotham its own Joker origin. The episode ended with the reveal that Jeremiah was now brain dead, with little hope that he would ever wake up. However, we know that the Bruce Wayne-obsessed will be back one more time, with an entirely new look and personality, evolving into another terrifying pseudo-Joker.

Over the weekend, Monaghan took to Instagram to share an incredibly cryptic tease of his final Joker form, as well as a confirmation of the distant series finale date.

The image features a close-up of Monaghan’s new suit, showing off the green and purple fabric that fans have been hoping to see. Along with it, the actor shared the words, “Mr. J April 25th.” Take a look.

View this post on Instagram Mr. J April 25th #gotham A post shared by Cameron Monaghan (@cameronmonaghan) on Mar 10, 2019 at 4:17pm PDT

While this post brings the wonderful news that Jeremiah’s new suit will look more like the Joker than ever before, there is also some bad news to be had here. The series finale likely isn’t airing until April 25th, about a month and a half from now.

This is surprising, considering there are only three episodes of Gotham still to air. The next installment arrives in a little more than a week, on March 21st. That means there will be more than a month between the next episode and the finale, with only one additional episode to bridge the gap. According to IMDb (which is not always accurate), the penultimate episode will air the week before the finale, on April 18th. So after next week’s new adventure, we could be without Gotham for a total of 28 days. That’s a very long wait, especially when we know that the very last episode of the beloved series is sitting at the other end.

Are you looking forward to next month’s Gotham finale? What are you hoping to see from Cameron Monaghan’s final Joker? Let us know in the comments!

