‘Gotham’: Joker’s Final Evolution Appears in New Images

The final season of Gotham continues toward Batman‘s beginning at a breakneck pace, pushing Bruce Wayne and Jim Gordon to the brink in their efforts to save the city. It’s also setting up a litany of classic villains, though fans are still waiting for the appearance of the Clown Prince of Crime to show up once again.

Jeremiah Valeska has yet to show up after falling in a vat in Ace Chemicals, teasing his eventual transformation into the Joker. But new images have popped up, reportedly from the finale, offering fans a glimpse of what they can expect in the last episode of the series.

Photos of the character leaked online last month, prompting a mixed response from Batman fans for his “deformed” look in the comics. But producer John Stephens promised that when the character shows up next, it will be terrifying.

“We all know the character that some people think he is, some people say he’s not–that he’s supposed to be a precursor to at the very least,” Stephens told Gamespot. “So, when you look at the Joker, and you break down elements of his personality, and you cleave off certain character traits. Some of those character traits we gave to Jerome. Some of those character traits we gave to Jeremiah.”

Added Stephens, “But, there were still some leftover character traits that we said, we haven’t used these elements yet. Specifically to me, horror or terror. I feel like there are elements of the Joker, some iterations of him, which he’s not just a clown prince of crime, but he’s actually a nightmare. And I feel like… some of those remain to be explored.”

ComicBook.com caught up with actor Cameron Monaghan on the set of Gotham last year, during which he expressed gratitude toward the fans for connecting with his journey on the series.

“No, I didn’t know what to expect,” Monaghan admitted. “I didn’t know for sure if I was going to do more than that one interrogation scene in that first episode I was in. I didn’t know if I was going to be able to touch the character again, so to be able to have this much fun and to give multiple iterations of that character and then to play another version of this, it’s been insane. It’s been so cool.”

The final season of Gotham continues this Thursday on FOX.