Gotham Knights "A Chill in Gotham" Photos Released

Gotham Knights will be revisiting one of the biggest elements in Batman lore — the murder of Thomas and Martha Wayne by Joe Chill — in the upcoming episode "A Chill in Gotham", but it looks like the Knights will have more to deal with than just the ghosts of the past. The CW has released a trio of photos from the upcoming episode that show three of the group in some sort of fight situation. It's not exactly clear exactly what Stephanie, Harper, and Turner are up to in these images, but given their recent dealings with the McKillens as part of the ongoing efforts to take down the Court of Owls, it's probably a safe guess that they're following another lead. You can check out the photos for yourself below.

(Photo: The CW)

(Photo: The CW)

(Photo: The CW)

The episode will also see Turner meet with Joe Chill before he's set to be executed for the murder of the Waynes while Carrie has to deal with the fallout of getting caught skipping school by her mother. You can check out the official synopsis for yourself below as well.

THE LAST REQUEST — As Joe Chill (guest star Doug Bradley) is set to be executed for the murder of Bruce Wayne's parents, he turns to Harvey (Misha Collins) to make one final request — to speak with Turner (Oscar Morgan). Meanwhile, Stephanie (Anna Lore) seeks help from her dad Arthur Brown (guest star Ethan Embry) when she has trouble cracking a code, and Carrie (Navia Robinson) is forced to help at the hospital after her secret life of vigilantism lands her in hot water with her mom. Olivia Rose Keegan, Fallon Smythe, Tyler DiChiara and Rahart Adams also star. Alexandra La Roche directed the episode written by Nicki Holcomb & Nate Gualtieri.

Hellraiser star Doug Bradley will play Joe Chill.

"When casting the iconic role of Joe Chill, arguably the man who created Batman, there was only one name we considered – Doug Bradley," series producers Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux and Natalie Abrams said in a statement. "We needed an actor with the kind of gravitas that would do justice to such a seminal character in DC Comics canon. And who better to embody the role of the classic Gotham fiend than the man whose legendary portrayal of another classic fiend – Pinhead in the Hellraiser franchise — continues to terrify generations of horror fans?"

Gotham Knights airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. "A "Chill in Gotham airs April 25th.

