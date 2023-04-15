Gotham Knights "Bad to Be Good" Synopsis Released

The CW has released the official synopsis for "Bad to Be Good", the seventh episode of Gotham Knight's first season. The episode is scheduled to air on Tuesday, May 2nd. Earlier this season, the Knights met Eunice Harmon (Veronica Cartwright), the daughter of the Butcher of Gotham only to discover that the "long-dead" murderer may also be The Talon. From the sound of things in the synopsis, Duela and Carrie will seek out Eunice for even more answers about her father — which should be interesting since the first round of questions didn't exactly go very well. You can check out the synopsis for yourself below.

A JOB FOR THE GOTHAM KNIGHTS — After a series of art heists in Gotham, Turner (Oscar Hayes) and the Knights turn their attention to a possible connection to the Court of Owls. Meanwhile, Duela (Olivia Rose Keegan) and Carrie (Navia Robinson) seek answers about The Talon from Eunice (guest star Veronica Cartwright), and Rebecca (guest star Lauren Stamile) turns to Harvey (Misha Collins) for help after fearing her life is in danger. Fallon Smythe, Tyler DiChiara and Anna Lore also star. Avi Youabian directed the episode written by Alegre Rodriquez & Michelle Furtney-Goodman.

The episode may also offer some more information on exactly how the Butcher of Gotham has managed to be alive all of this time. Cartwright previously told ComicBook.com that Episode 7 is where we find out more about his story.

"I know, that's what I said. I found that out when I came to work," Cartwright said about the discovery that Eunice's dad is somehow still alive. "All of a sudden, I'm reading the script, and went, 'He's still alive?' We find out [more about it] in episode seven."

"We are absolutely thrilled to have Veronica as a part of 'Gotham Knights.' A veteran of some of the most frightening movies ever made – 'Alien,' 1978's 'Invasion of the Body Snatchers,' and Hitchcock's 'The Birds' – Veronica brings to the role of Eunice Harmon a uniquely chilling sense of danger in an otherwise unassuming package," series creators Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux and Natalie Abrams said when Cartwright's casting was announced. "The character of Eunice was originally supposed to be a one-off, but we were so blown away by Veronica's performance, we knew we had to bring her back."

Gotham Knights airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. "Bad to Be God" airs on May 2nd.