Gotham Knights Recap With Spoilers: "Daddy Issues"

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for this week's episode of The CW's Gotham Knights, "Daddy Issues". Read beyond this point at your own risk.

Duela is talking to Turner about her 8th birthday and we see it in flashback as she is walking through Arkham Asylum as she goes up to The Joker's cell, He gives her a playing card. It's her birthday now, too. At the GCPD, they're dealing with a bomb threat, but the bomb was actually just filled with playing cards and they think it is the Royal Flush gang or a copycat. Harvey and Stephanie are waiting in an interrogation room for the Commissioner. Stephanie is offering to sign an affidavit blaming Lincoln March for a whole host of major crimes. At the tower, everyone else is getting ready for the day and realizes that Turner and Duela hooked up — though Turner doesn't want to talk about it while Duela is eagerly spilling to Harper. Harper and Cullen go to call Carrie and her mom answers. Carrie is grounded.

Alone again, Duela and Turner get dressed and Duela wants to go party. She says she has a contact who might know more about his parents' murder. At the station, Harvey is trying to reach Rebecca and not getting an answer. Harvey gets a message he says is work related and leaves Stephanie alone and tells her not to talk to anyone. Outside of a hospital, Stephanie's father meets with a doctor to get a prescription for her mom. The doctor says he can't keep doing this, Mr. Brown tries to ply him with a spot on the game show. However, when the doctor hands over the script, the police show up and arrest him. While Stephanie is alone in the interrogation room, Lincoln March shows up. Lincoln tells Stephanie her father was just arrested on drug charges and he can ensure the whole thing never happened, but it will come at a price.

At Carrie's house, Cullen sneaks in. Carrie fills him in on what went down with her mom and Cullen tells her about Duela and Turner. He also expresses his concerns about Turner so Carrie tells Cullen about Batman killing Turner's parents. Harper calls Cullen that Turner and Duela disappeared with the police scanner. Meanwhile, Turner and Duela are at a bar. They're talking when Duela's mom shows up at the bar. Turner is shocked.

Turner is intimidated by Duela's mom, Jane and it's revealed that the bomb threat was actually Jane signaling Duela that she was out of Arkham. It's awkward. At the police station, Stephanie meets with her father and says that she can't give up her friends' location in exchange for his freedom. Her father tries to convince her that she needs to give them all up so he can keep "helping" her mother.

Duela and her mother talk and plot a heist and Duela wants to include Turner. However, while they're talking, Jane steals the police scanner. Jane goes to the bar and speaks to the bartender — and reveals she plans to turn Turner and the others in for the reward. At the station, Cullen goes undercover as the rookie again to get a new scanner and finds out about Stephanie. Back at the bar, Turner sort of rains on Duela's reunion with her mom. Duela asks if he'd be down to leave Gotham if her mom could get him out, but he's not exactly willing to go without everyone else. Duela ditches him and Harvey shows up to get Turner. Turner confronts Harvey about Batman killing his parents and Harvey isn't buying it. Turner is pretty drunk and not doing well. He collapses and then Jane drugs Harvey.

Duela goes to meet up with her mom and finds Harvey restrained in a straight jacket. Jane says that Harvey is the person who got her locked up in the first place and that Harvey has a lot of dirty laundry.

At the Brown residence, Harper hides as she watches Stephanie's mother verbally abuse her. Stephanie snaps and says she's done acting and playing the role and hiding who she really is. When Stephanie's mom slaps her, Harper steps out and confronts her, defending Stephanie. Her mom walks away and Harper and Stephanie share a moment when they get a call from Cullen about Turner. They head out.

Back in the Narrows, Jane wakes Harvey up. Jane reveals that Lincoln had her released from Arkham. Harvey claims Jane was his stalker but Jane says they had a relationship but one day Harvey just ghosted her, at least until. night, when he'd show up again to be with her. Harvey starts to realize that it was his dark self that was involved with Jane. Jane also reveals to Duela that Harvey is her real father. Duela doesn't accept it. Jane tells her that The Joker agreed to go along with Duela being his, but stopped when he realized Duela could take care of herself. Harvey swears he didn't know about Duela. Jane takes the bullet Duela wears around her neck so that she can shoot Harvey and kill him.

Meanwhile, Stephanie and Harper show up at the club where Turner was supposedly spotted. Harper says they have to hide in plain sight so she and Stephanie start to dance while the police search. Stephanie gives Harper the codename Bluebird. A cop finds Turner in a storage room and Harper and Stephanie manage to hack into the cameras. Stephanie lures a cop away and they ensure a specific cop car for Turner to be put in — and it's one being driven by Cullen. He takes Turner back to the tower and they have a confrontation. They end up hugging. Harper brings Stephanie some bedding. They end up kissing.

Harvey begs for his life and reveals his psychological disorder. Jane continues to goad Duela. She ends up pulling the trigger. Later, Duela and her mother are at a friend's trailer. Jane is proud of Duela, but she's struggling. Harvey wakes up in the hospital. He didn't die because he had an Owl coin in his pocket However, when they turn on the news, it's running the story that Duela is his daughter.

At the March residence, Rebecca checks her messages.

Gotham Knights airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.