The Flash and Riverdale Move to New Nights in The CW’s Midseason Schedule

The CW’s midseason schedule rolling out in December and into 2022 will see two fan-favorite series — The Flash and Riverdale — return on new nights. Both The Flash and Riverdale are taking part in separate five-episode events that begin on November 16th, and will resume their seasons in March 2022. The Flash’s “Armageddon” event recruits Arrowverse heroes including Javicia Leslie as Batwoman, Brandon Routh as The Atom, Cress Williams as Black Lightning, Chyler Leigh as Sentinel, Kat McNamara as Mia Queen and Osric Chau as Ryan Choi. Riverdale‘s event is titled “Rivervale” and officially introduces Kiernan Shipka as Sabrina Spellman from The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Riverdale moves to Sundays, starting on March 6th at 8 p.m. ET, while The Flash races to Wednesdays, returning on March 9th at 8 p.m. ET. The second season of Superman & Lois also begins on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the premiere of Naomi at 9 p.m. ET.

“Simply put, these are going to be some of the most emotional Flash episodes ever,” The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace in a statement. “Plus, there are some truly epic moments and huge surprises that await our fans. And we’re doing them on a scale that’s bigger and bolder than our traditional Flash episodes. So yes, ‘Armageddon’ is a lot more than just another graphic novel storyline. It’s going to be a true event for Flash and Arrowverse fans, old and new. Honestly, I can’t wait for audiences to see what we’ve got planned.”

“I don’t think it’s a matter of younger or old. I think it was a matter of … It was really interesting for me slipping back into her shoes because I hadn’t been her in two years,” Shipka told ComicBook.com when discussing returning to her Chilling Adventures of Sabrina role. “I was surprised at just how quickly she just took over again. It was like riding a bike and you never know about that kind of thing. I’d never played someone and then not, and then gone back and did it again. So that was a new thing for me. I didn’t know how that was going to work, and I was just like, ‘Oh, this fits like a glove.’ And it was very fun.”

“I had no idea I was coming back,” she admitted. “Well, also when we shot Part 4, we didn’t know it was the last one. So I’ve had no warning. I’m rolling with the punches, but I love Sabrina so much that anytime I get to play her, I’m there.”

The full rundown of The CW’s 2021-2022 midseason schedule can be found below.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 20, 2021

8:00-9:00pm DYNASTY (Season 5 Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm DYNASTY (Original Episode)

FRIDAY, JANUARY 7, 2022

8:00-9:00pm PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (Midseason Return)

9:00-10:00pm NANCY DREW (Midseason Return)

SATURDAY, JANUARY 8, 2022

8:00-8:30pm WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Original Episode)

8:30-9:00pm WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

9:00-9:30pm WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (Original Episode)

9:30-10:00pm WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS

SUNDAY, JANUARY 9, 2022

7:00-10:00pm THE 27th ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS

TUESDAY, JANUARY 11, 2022

8:00-9:00pm SUPERMAN & LOIS (Season 2 Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm NAOMI (Series Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 12, 2022

8:00-9:00pm DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW (Midseason Return)

9:00-10:00pm BATWOMAN (Midseason Return)

SUNDAY, JANUARY 16, 2022

8:00-9:00pm LEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLE (Original Episode)

9:00-9:30pm TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES (Season 3 Premiere)

9:30-10:00pm TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES (Original Episode)

MONDAY, JANUARY 17, 2022

8:00-9:00pm NAOMI (Series Premiere Encore)

9:00-10:00pm 4400 (Midseason Return)

THURSDAY, JANUARY 27, 2022

8:00-9:00pm WALKER (Midseason Return)

9:00-10:00pm LEGACIES (Midseason Return)

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 21, 2022

8:00-9:00pm ALL AMERICAN (Midseason Return)

9:00-10:00pm ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING (Series Premiere)

SUNDAY, MARCH 6, 2022

8:00-9:00pm RIVERDALE (Midseason Return on Its New Night)

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 9, 2022

8:00-9:00pm THE FLASH (Midseason Return on Its New Night)

9:00-10:00pm KUNG FU (Season 2 Premiere)

FRIDAY, MARCH 11, 2022

8:00-9:00pm CHARMED (Season 4 Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm DYNASTY (Return with Original Episodes)