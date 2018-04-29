‘Gotham’ Finally Reveals First Glimpse of ‘No Man’s Land’

Gotham has been heading towards a Batman: No Man’s Land inspired season finale this spring, with many of the show’s creators and cast saying that the event will rock the city to its core, and that nothing will ever be the same.

While we know that No Man’s Land is on the way, and the season finale is named after the storyline, none of the characters on the show have actually mentioned it. Well, that is, until last night’s new episode.

WARNING: Major Spoilers ahead for the latest episode of Gotham! Continue reading at your own risk…

“A Dark Knight: To Our Deaths and Beyond” saw the Legion of Shadows bring Ra’s al Ghul back from the dead. After rejoining the land of the living, the villain went toe-to-toe with Barbara and took back the power of the Demon’s Head. After regaining his power, and his human form, Ra’s appeared to Bruce and Selina in Wayne Manor, and talked of a vision. A vision that revealed to him the end of Gotham City, and event that he will use to shape Bruce into a true hero.

“I saw a vision of a cataclysmic event soon to befall this city,” Ra’s told Bruce. “A cleansing fire that will destroy, purify, create – create you, Bruce. Because I will use it as a mighty forge, molding you into a Dark Knight of Gotham. If it doesn’t kill you, that is.”

After Ra’s spoke, he turned towards the fireplace and a brief shot of his vision came onto the screen. As you can see below, the vision showed buildings all around the city burning to the ground, teasing that the “cataclysmic” event would devastate everything in its path.

This is of course referencing the No Man’s Land story from the Batman comics that has been confirmed for the end of the season. In this comic arc, an earthquake strikes Gotham City, and the destruction releases all of the most dangerous villains from where they were incarcerated. Their freedom, paired with the sheer terror of the Gotham citizens, created utter chaos around the city. Things got so bad that the military stopped providing aid to Gotham, and the city was cut off from the rest of the world, left to fend for themselves. Batman was forced to step up and keep the city from spiraling into complete madness.

Earlier this week, we had the chance to speak with Gotham EP Danny Cannon, who told us that this No Man’s Land event is the grandest thing the show has ever done, and that the entire structure of Gotham will change going forward.

“Like I said, the catastrophic event, the cataclysmic event that happens in the last three episodes not only will change Gotham,” Cannon said, “it not only combines so many characters that you don’t think will cooperate with each other, but it changes the face of Gotham forever, so that season five, it’s almost a reboot and a different show.”

Gotham airs on Thursday nights at 8pm ET on FOX. The next new episode will air on Thursday, May 3.