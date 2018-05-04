Bruce Has a Joker Experience in New ‘Gotham’ Preview

With only two episodes left in this action-packed fourth season, Gotham is certainly swinging for the fences.

After last night’s “A Dark Knight: That Old Corpse,” FOX released the preview for the season’s penultimate episode, and it features Bruce going through quite the terrifying experience.

You can watch the full preview in the video above, but be warned: There are major spoilers for the latest episode of Gotham in the preview, as well as in the rest of this article.

The promo begins with Jeremiah showing up on the steps of Gotham Central, threatening Harvey Bullock and the other officers with some kind of trigger, likely set to the generator explosives that he created with Bruce in this week’s episode.

“Today marks the dawning of a new Gotham City,” says Jeremiah, just before he ignites the trigger. The detonator was indeed tied to a set of explosives, and the clock tower behind Jeremiah explodes, crumbling to the ground.

It’s clear that this new episode will try to further the rivalry between Jeremiah and Bruce, as many of the quick clips feature the two characters attempting to take the other out. Bruce is seen telling Jeremiah, “You’re insane,” followed by the young Mr. Wayne going to look for his former friend in a dark and mysterious place.

This doesn’t end well for Bruce, as he’s met by Scarecrow, who sprays a gas similar to the one Jerome used on Jeremiah. The act ends in the same result: Bruce holding the sides of his head and screaming, trying to fight the insanity brewing within him.

Could this be Jeremiah’s big move to take control of Gotham? Will he actually get a leg up on Bruce as we head into No Man’s Land? Let us know what you think by dropping a line in the comment section below.

New episodes of Gotham air on Thursday nights at 8pm ET on FOX.