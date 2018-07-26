‘Gotham’: First Season 5 Episode Titles Revealed

Production on Gotham‘s fifth season is finally underway and the first details about the upcoming installment are beginning to surface, including the titles of the first four episodes.

After the fourth season concluded, ComicBook.com reported that Season 5 would adapt Scott Snyder’s “Zero Year” Batman story, along with the aftermath of No Man’s Land. These episode titles, especially the season premiere, definitely line up with that influence.

Here are the titles of the first four episodes:

5×01 – “Year Zero”

5×02 – “Trespassers”

5×03 – “Penguin, Our Hero”

5×04 – “Ruin”

The titles first appeared last week on various TV spoilers sites, though those reports weren’t exactly official. It was Gotham writer/producer Tze Chun who finally confirmed that the news was accurate.

Chun shared a story containing these titles to his Twitter account, along with the message, “Our first four Gotham episode titles have been revealed.”

In addition to confirming these reports, Chun shared the cover page to one of the four scripts, specifically one that he’s credited as the writer.

Chun’s episode will be the third of the season, titled “Penguin, Our Hero.” He posted the image of the script along with a slew of different Gotham hashtags and a horde of penguin emojis.

Keeping in mind that Gotham‘s final season is a shortened order, this batch of episode titles represents roughly one third of the remaining episodes. Many initially believed that the new season would consist of 13 episodes in order to take the series total to 100, but Gotham star Camren Bicondova told her fans earlier this year that the season would only be 10 episodes in length. FOX has yet to confirm the exact episode order.

Gotham‘s fifth and final season will premiere in 2019 on FOX.