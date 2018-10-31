‘Gotham’s Cameron Monaghan Teases Harley Quinn With New Photos

More and more evidence is pointing to the inclusion of Harley Quinn (or at least a Harley Quinn-like character) in Gotham‘s fifth and final season.

The latest piece to the puzzle comes in the form of some photos posted by Cameron Monaghan, which feature his Jeremiah Valeska dancing with Ecco (Francesca Root-Dodson) in an empty warehouse, and looking an awful lot like the iconic couple of Joker and Harley Quinn from the pages of DC Comics.

“For some people, every day is Halloween,” Monaghan wrote in the post. The first of the three images shared in the post shows the two characters, face to face, laughing as they dance.

Like Harley Quinn, Ecco’s hair has quite a unique style, and she’s sporting a suit of wide stripes, like Jeremiah. As if the style wasn’t enough, the relentless laughter being shared between the two characters really drives the Joker/Harley comparison home.

Fans first started to believe Ecco was going to become Harley on Gotham back in Season 4, when she wore a jester’s mask and helped Jeremiah carry out his evil No Man’s Land plan. Then, during the production of Season 5, Root-Dodson posted a picture on Instagram of her character in all-white makeup, along with the words, “Hiya Gotham” in the text.

To take things a step further, the cast and crew of Gotham have been teasing the arrival of Harley Quinn over the course of the last month or so. At New York Comic Con, producer John Stephens stated that Jeremiah would be in a not-so-healthy relationship in Season 5, and that this “deranged” girlfriend of his liked wearing roller skates.

While speaking with ComicBook.com about Jeremiah’s journey in the final season, Cameron Monaghan also let slip that his character was in a new relationship.

“It was interesting in the last season,”Monaghan said of his character. “His plan succeeded. He destroyed Gotham. He marooned it. He created his maze and his image and all this stuff, which is rare for any villain to succeed. So I think that he’s enjoying that he’s king of the roost and he’s sort of working within the shadows with a lot of respect and he’s sort of the big boogeyman in the city right now. I think he’s enjoying that and it’s giving him a sense of ego and hubris. He has got a girlfriend now and he’s more successful than he’s ever been.”

Do you think Ecco will truly become Harley Quinn in Gotham Season 5? Let us know your predictions in the comments!

Gotham‘s final season will premiere on FOX on January 3, 2019.