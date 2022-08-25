Every Season of Gotham Is Leaving Netflix

Gotham, Fox's Batman prequel series, has been a streaming staple on Netflix for quite a long time. Even when the show was still on, new seasons would make their way to Netflix after they aired, much like the Arrowverse shows from The CW. Well, next month is the end of an era for Gotham and Netflix, as the TV series is set to exit Netflix in its entirety.

On Wednesday, Netflix released its monthly newsletter, letting subscribers know what movies and shows are being added to the service in September, as well as the titles that are preparing to leave. Gotham, unfortunately, found itself on the latter list.

September 29th will be Gotham's final day streaming on Netflix, with all five seasons set to depart. At this time, there hasn't been any announcement regarding where the show will go next. It wouldn't be surprising, however, to see the series end up on HBO Max at some point, given that DC is a Warner Bros. Discovery property.

Gotham is one of many titles exiting Netflix in the coming weeks. Here's the full list of movies and shows leaving Netflix next month:

Leaving 9/1/22

Quantico: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 9/2/22

Freaks

Leaving 9/3/22

The Vampire Diaries: Seasons 1-8

Leaving 9/9/22

Nightcrawler

Leaving 9/10/22

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Leaving 9/12/22

Offspring: Seasons 1-7

Leaving 9/14/22

Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1-6

Saved by the Bell: Hawaiian Style

Saved by the Bell: The College Years

Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas

Leaving 9/17/22

Skylines

Leaving 9/18/22

Dark Skies

Leaving 9/18/22

Dark Matter: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 9/25/22

Blade Runner 2049

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Leaving 9/29/22

Gotham: Seasons 1-5

Leaving 9/30/22

3 Ninjas: Kick Back

Argo

Boogie Nights

Catch Me If You Can

The Cave

Constantine

Dirty Harry

Dumb and Dumber

Full Metal Jacket

I Am Legend

Insidious

Made of Honor

Mean Girls

My Babysitter's a Vampire: Seasons 1-2

Old School

The Perfect Storm

The Rite

Seven

The Sweetest Thing

Taxi Driver

The Talented Mr. Ripley

