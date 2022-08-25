Every Season of Gotham Is Leaving Netflix
Gotham, Fox's Batman prequel series, has been a streaming staple on Netflix for quite a long time. Even when the show was still on, new seasons would make their way to Netflix after they aired, much like the Arrowverse shows from The CW. Well, next month is the end of an era for Gotham and Netflix, as the TV series is set to exit Netflix in its entirety.
On Wednesday, Netflix released its monthly newsletter, letting subscribers know what movies and shows are being added to the service in September, as well as the titles that are preparing to leave. Gotham, unfortunately, found itself on the latter list.
September 29th will be Gotham's final day streaming on Netflix, with all five seasons set to depart. At this time, there hasn't been any announcement regarding where the show will go next. It wouldn't be surprising, however, to see the series end up on HBO Max at some point, given that DC is a Warner Bros. Discovery property.
Gotham is one of many titles exiting Netflix in the coming weeks. Here's the full list of movies and shows leaving Netflix next month:
Leaving 9/1/22
Quantico: Seasons 1-3
Leaving 9/2/22
Freaks
Leaving 9/3/22
The Vampire Diaries: Seasons 1-8
Leaving 9/9/22
Nightcrawler
Leaving 9/10/22
How to Train Your Dragon 2
Leaving 9/12/22
Offspring: Seasons 1-7
Leaving 9/14/22
Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1-6
Saved by the Bell: Hawaiian Style
Saved by the Bell: The College Years
Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas
Leaving 9/17/22
Skylines
Leaving 9/18/22
Dark Skies
Leaving 9/18/22
Dark Matter: Seasons 1-3
Leaving 9/25/22
Blade Runner 2049
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
Leaving 9/29/22
Gotham: Seasons 1-5
Leaving 9/30/22
3 Ninjas: Kick Back
Argo
Boogie Nights
Catch Me If You Can
The Cave
Constantine
Dirty Harry
Dumb and Dumber
Full Metal Jacket
I Am Legend
Insidious
Made of Honor
Mean Girls
My Babysitter's a Vampire: Seasons 1-2
Old School
The Perfect Storm
The Rite
Seven
The Sweetest Thing
Taxi Driver
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Are you disappointed to see Gotham leave Netflix in September? Let us know in the comments!