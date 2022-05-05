Green Lantern: Beware My Power Debuts First Trailer for John Stewart Movie

✖

John Stewart is the focus of the first trailer for Green Lantern: Beware My Power, a new DC Universe animated movie. The release of the Green Lantern trailer comes after the home release of Constantine: The House of Mystery. With many different Green Lantern heroes to zero in on, it's John Stewart that gets the starring role. He rose to popularity as a member of the Justice League animated series, with fans wanting to see even more of John Stewart on the big and small screens. They now get their wish as Green Lantern: Beware My Power shows how John Stewart came into possession of his power ring.

The trailer kicks off with a confused John Stewart aboard the Justice League Watchtower. He enters a room to find Martian Manhunter, Green Arrow, and Vixen, who immediately label him as an intruder. A scuffle reveals John is wearing a Green Lantern uniform, leading to a flashback of how he came into the possession of his ring.

We see a civilian John Stewart watch as a mysterious spacecraft crashes near his suburban home. After he runs to check for survivors, he finds one of the Guardians of the Universe, a blue-skinned alien race that commands the Green Lantern Corps. When the Guardian dies, his ring selects John Stewart to be its next bearer because he "possesses singular will." Next, a recap of Sinestro's role in the Rann/Thanagar War is shown, which caused the deaths of many Thanagarians, as well as Green Lantern Hal Jordan.

Green Lantern: Beware My Power was officially announced back in October alongside Battle of the Super Sons. Other projects include the already-mentioned Constantine: House of Mystery and Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse.

The synopsis for Green Lantern: Beware My Power reads: "In Green Lantern: Beware My Power, recently discharged Marine sniper John Stewart is at a crossroads in his life, one which is only complicated by receiving an extraterrestrial ring which grants him the powers of the Green Lantern of Earth. Unfortunately, the ring doesn't come with instructions – but it does come with baggage, like a horde of interplanetary killers bent on eliminating every Green Lantern in the universe. Now, with the aid of the light-hearted Green Arrow, Adam Strange and Hawkgirl, this reluctant soldier must journey into the heart of a galactic Rann/Thanagar war and somehow succeed where all other Green Lanterns have failed"

Green Lantern: Beware My Power is available on 4K, Blu-ray & Digital on July 26th.