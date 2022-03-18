Green Lantern Actor Wayne T. Carr Celebrates Snyder Cut Anniversary With New Photo

It’s the one-year anniversary of Zack Snyder’s Justice League debuting on HBO Max, and actor Wayne T. Carr is celebrating the moment with a new look at his Green Lantern. March 18, 2021, is a historic day for devoted Snyder Cut fans after they finally got to see director Zack Snyder’s true vision of the DC Extended Universe. The four-hour cut of Justice League only made fans want to see Justice League 2 and Justice League 3, which is something that was on the mind of Carr when he shared a new photo as John Stewart.

“Give the fans what they want- JL 2/3 #RestoreTheSnyderVerseIn brightest day…” Carr captioned the photo on Twitter. The image shows Carr as Green Lantern from the chest up, with his emerald Green Lantern ring held high. He also uses the hashtag #RestoreTheSnyderVerse which has become the calling card for fans that want to see Zack Snyder’s vision of the DCEU continue.

Give the fans what they want- JL 2/3#RestoreTheSnyderVerse

👊🏿💚🤞🏿

In brightest day… pic.twitter.com/VS2kYj8ZlV — Wayne T. Carr (@WayneTCarr) March 18, 2022

Carr’s presence in Zack Snyder’s Justice League was ultimately cut from the film, with the director stating his removal was due to HBO Max developing a separate Green Lantern project. However, Snyder did confirm Carr would have played Green Lantern John Stewart. “That [concept art] was based on the actor who did the scene for us and was a guy named Wayne T. Carr. He’s an amazing actor and an amazingly kind gentleman,” Snyder revealed during a virtual appearance at Justice Con.

He added, “I told him that there was a chance it didn’t make it in the movie as we were shooting it in my driveway and I’m not 100-percent sure he thought it was real. I was talking to him the other day and he was just excited about it — he loved the movie and was super excited for the reception the film has gotten and he’s just completely gracious.”

Carr later explained on an episode of LightCast that he knew from the beginning his scene very well could be left on the cutting room floor. “[Zack] said, ‘We’re going to shoot it, we’ll see what the studio says,’” the actor said on the podcast. “This is kind of crazy because we shot it in what I’m going to call ‘Driveway Studios.’ He called me after he showed it to everyone, I think it was the second time because they had watched it in parts. He was like, ‘They’re not letting me do this thing.’”

