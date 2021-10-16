Green Lantern, Super Sons, and More Animated Movies Announced by DC

DC Comics fans are getting Green Lantern, Super Sons, and more animated films in 2022. DC FanDome revealed that Catwoman: Hunted would be at the center of this animated slate for next year. But, the rest of the DC Universe would not be far behind. Green Lantern: Beware My Power was just announced alongside Battle of the Super Sons. Younger fans aren’t going to be left out of the fun with Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse. DC Showcase – Constantine: House of Mystery will play host to a bunch of animated shorts centered around the titular Hellblazer. If that wasn’t enough, DC is also rolling out a 4K Ultra HD release of Batman: The Long Halloween – Deluxe Edition. That version of the animated film will kick the action up to an R-rating while also connecting the two halves of that film for easier viewing.

The larger multiverse has been teased for a long time in DC Animation, even before the current era. However, Justice League War producer James Tucker told CBR about the idea to have all these characters sharing the same continuity.

“This will definitely be the first salvo in doing new movies that are in continuity with each other,” Justice League: War producer James Tucker told CBR. “Our next movie’s going to be Son of Batman, and that Batman will be the same Batman that you see in Justice League: War. Basically, we’ll have two concurrent series of Justice League movies and Batman movies, and they’ll be in continuity with each other. So it’s kind of world-building.”

A couple of years ago, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment stated their commitment to all this animation with a DC Universe Original Movies: 10th Anniversary Collection. That box set had 30 films, 5 shorts, and a bunch of other goodies for fans. Next time they make one of those, it’s going to be even heftier.

“It’s been an amazing journey from the initial concept of bringing comic book pages to screen to the completion of 30 animated films spotlighting the mesmerizing characters and stories of the DC library,” Mary Ellen Thomas, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment Vice President, Family & Animation Marketing said at the time. “We are proud to celebrate this first decade of filmmaking with an impressive box set filled with exciting extras beyond these stunning films themselves.”

