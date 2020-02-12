The Green Lantern Season Two #1 Review: Shining Brighter Than Ever

After a short detour exploring the Blackstars, Grant Morrison is teaming up once more with artist Liam Sharp and colorist Steve Oliff on a brand new season of The Green Lantern, and the crew does not waste any time in changing up the status quo. Morrison is never afraid to throw some spice into the mix, and he certainly does so here within the first few pages. Those changes not only affect the book’s lead but also have the potential to truly bring major change to the Green Lantern mythos as we know it.

That’s a huge part of Green Lantern Season Two #1’s charm, as Morrison is always willing to throw the dice and summon a big mix up. He does so at two different points before the comic is even halfway through, and they take things in a promising new direction. This has the potential to further expand Hal Jordan’s character in some unique ways.

Morrison continues to find new ways to build up his lead, and more often than not it’s because Jordan is put in the role of student as opposed to teacher. Here, Morrison finds a lovely balance of both in the new partnership between Hal and Rykaktoro, who is a goldmine of a character and should remain so for some time to come.

Rykaktoro brings out the best and worst qualities of Jordan, and it’s nice to see some fresh blood in the mix. The duo’s banter is delightful throughout, but Rykaktoro’s personality challenges Jordan’s preconceived notions, balancing out his often cocky behavior. It’s not just a parade of new faces in The Green Lantern Season Two though, as Morrison does bring in fan favorites of the Corps far more in this first issue than he did throughout all of season one. Despite a change in location, we’re hoping those appearances don’t stop next issue.

The Green Lantern is no stranger to embracing the eccentric and otherworldly elements of the titular hero’s mythos, but despite some grander concepts, Morrison keeps the story focused and the elements concise enough as to not overwhelm; it works for the most part.

That said, this book wouldn’t be what it is without the gorgeous stylings of Liam Sharp. At times it feels like Sharp fills every nook and cranny with some minor detail or character, and it’s impressive how one panel or page flows into the next in such creative and stunning fashions.

The same goes for the myriad of character designs, as Sharp and Oliff create a fresh and wholly unique character palette that doesn’t look quite look like anything else in comics today. That creativity extends to the action scenes, as well, with Morrison and Sharp finding inventive ways to showcase just what a power ring can do, and new upgrades only bolster that further.

The Green Lantern Season Two #1 has two final surprises up its sleeve before it ends, and those are setting one heck of a foundation for the entirety of Season Two. The first series was a breath of fresh air, but Season Two isn’t resting on its laurels. In one issue the series has already presented some truly promising threads. This is a must read for any Green Lantern fan; we promise you will not be bored for a single moment.

