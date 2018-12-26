DC Debuts New Look at Gun-Toting Grim Knight Batman

Spinning out of the pages of DC Comics’ massive”Dark Nights: Metal” event, it appears one of the Caped Crusader’s newest foes is going to be getting his own time to shine.

Coming this March, the gun-toting Grim Knight will be getting his own one-shot in the form of The Batman Who Laughs: The Grim Knight #1. Written by Batman legends Scott Snyder and James Tynion IV, The Grim Knight will follow the Batman Who Laughs ally that’s unafraid to use any of the weapons in his vast arsenal.

Snyder previously spoke with ComicBook.com on where his Batman Who Laughs series would take Bruce Wayne as he went to battle his biggest fears.

“It really is freeing, so I do feel like I’m getting to territories that feels unchartered and brand new for me,” Snyder said. “It embraces a kind of nightmare-ish, cosmic element that is expansive where as where I began on “Black Mirror” with Jock I was just getting my feet under me and I had a story that was really personal.”

“I wanted to tell but it was intensely grounded, like intensely Gotham — gritty street corners and shadows,” the creator elaborated. “Now, I’ve been all over the DCU and done things that have been taking me to the Source Wall and beyond, and coming back I almost feel like a older, wiser writer and in some way this is a spiritual successor to that book. It has the same characters, it has a lot of connections to it, but it’s a more terrifyingly expansive investigation of some of the same ideas.”

You can read the entire sales solicitation for The Batman Who Laughs: The Grim Knight #1. The book is slated to go on sale March 13th, 2019.

THE BATMAN WHO LAUGHS: THE GRIM KNIGHT #1

Written by SCOTT SNYDER and JAMES TYNION IV

Art by EDUARDO RISSO

Cover by JOCK

Variant cover by GABRIEL DELL’OTTO

Blank variant cover available

Ripped from Batman’s greatest nightmares, the Grim Knight is his world’s most dangerous vigilante, unafraid to use any weapon and go to any lengths to stop those whom he deems worthy of death. Trained with the finest arsenal Wayne money can buy, learn the secret origin of the second-deadliest Batman, hand selected by the Batman Who Laughs to bring his dark plans to fruition. This one-shot has a big 28-page story!

ONE SHOT | ON SALE 03.13.19

$4.99 US | 32 PAGES

FC | RATED T+