Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Director James Gunn Mistakenly Credited For Helming Black Adam

When it comes to comic book films and television shows, James Gunn is one of the busiest directors in Hollywood. The director helmed Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 for Marvel before moving over to DC to direct The Suicide Squad and HBO Max's Peacemaker. Now, Gunn is working on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as well as The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. While the director certainly has an impressive resume, there is one movie he definitely did not direct and that's Black Adam. The Dwayne Johnson-led DC film was helmed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who recently directed Jungle Cruise. However, someone at the soundstage in Atlanta, Georgia where both movies were filmed must have gotten their wires crossed.

"One of the crew members noticed this on the soundstage where we're working. 😳 I know I direct a lot of comic book films, but I don't direct ALL of them," Gunn tweeted. In the photo below, you can see Gunn is credited as the Black Adam director:

One of the crew members noticed this on the soundstage where we’re working. 😳 I know I direct a lot of comic book films, but I don’t direct ALL of them. pic.twitter.com/LL1yVUVLyR — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 30, 2022

"Honesty they're great, I love this cast and crew," Gunn recently wrote on Twitter when asked about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. "But there is also a lot of sadness and near-daily tears knowing this is the last Guardians movie for most of us." The director also responded to a fan that said that this doesn't have to be the last Guardians of the Galaxy movie. Gunn added, "It does with this cast."

As for the Holiday Special, Gunn recently teased that it's the best thing he's ever done and hinted that some big MCU debuts will occur in the show. "The Holiday Special is the greatest thing I've ever done in my life," Gunn recently revealed to RadioTimes.com. "It's totally ridiculous, and every day we can't believe that we're making it. We all completely love it. It is unlike anything that anyone's ever seen before. I can't wait for people to see it." He added, "And it's out pretty soon ... You know, it's out this Christmas. It's not like people have to wait that long."

With Vol. 3 set to feature both Adam Warlock (Will Poulter) and a mysterious character played by Peacemaker's Chukwudi Iwuji, it is very possible that one or both of them could make a cameo appearance in the special, especially as Gunn previously indicated that it will be essential viewing before the film.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is slated for a Holiday 2022 release window. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. is set to be released on May 23, 2023, and Black Adam is scheduled to hit theaters on October 21st of this year.