‘Birds of Prey’: Margot Robbie Reportedly Reveals Production Start Date

It’s looking like Birds of Prey, the Harley Quinn team-up movie, is set to be the next DC film to start production, following Wonder Woman 1984.

There have been several rumors online stating that production on Birds of Prey could begin sometime in 2019. While those have been nothing more than rumblings to this point, a new report is suggesting that star Margot Robbie has confirmed the start date, saying that films will be rolling in January.

According to Flickering Myth, who spoke with Robbie about another one of her recent films, said that Birds of Prey is gearing up for production at the start of 2019, though the site didn’t include any quote from the actress.

In addition to confirming the start of production, Robbie also told the site that Birds of Prey will be “different” from all of the other DC titles that feature Harley Quinn. So far, the character has only appeared in 2016’s Suicide Squad, but she has also been rumored to appear in a movie with Joker, as well as a Suicide Squad sequel.

The report also suggests that the Birds of Prey movie will be R-rated, and that Robbie said that it will be made with a “much smaller budget” than previous DC films.

Unfortunately, this report didn’t include any additional quotes from Robbie, so context here is at a minimum. But it at least sounds as though Birds of Prey is on the right track, and could begin shooting sometime soon.

No other actresses or characters have been announced for Birds of Prey, but the film does have a creative team at the ready. Cathy Yan was signed on to helm the project, with a script from writer Christina Hodson.

Do you think the Birds of Prey movie will happen soon? Or could this end up being another DC movie lost in the development shuffle? Let us know your thoughts and predictions in the comments below.