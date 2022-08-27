Harley Quinn Just Killed Another Batman Villain in Season 3

The third season of Harley Quinn is currently in full swing, and Harley (Kaley Cuoco) has battled a lot of famous DC villains over the years. Some big names have died throughout the show's run including Mr. Freeze, Penguin, Scarecrow, Condiment King, and more. This week's episode, "Another Sharkley Adventure," introduced another longstanding DC villain, but he did not last. Harley went up against Mad Hatter (Griffin Newman) and the criminal did not make it out of the fight alive.

While attempting to kidnap Bruce Wayne (Diedrich Bader) in order to find out Frank's (J.B. Smoove) whereabouts, Harley finds herself coming up against her frenemy, Batgirl (Briana Cuoco). Batgirl is doing security for a gala put on by Bruce, and she and Harley end up in the clutches of the Madd Hatter whose popular new hats are not-so-secretly controlling minds. At first, Harley leaves Batgirl behind, but her conscience gets the better of her and she comes to her rescue. This leads to Harley fighting Mad Hatter's henchmen and eventually bashing his head in with her bat. RIP FEDORA FANATIC!

While Batgirl is currently thriving on Harley Quinn, the character is having a rough month overall. Unfortunately, Warner Bros. Discovery announced hat it was scrapping the Batgirl film despite the fact that it had already wrapped filming. They've also canceled many HBO Max series, including multiple animated shows, which has led fans to worry about the fate of Harley Quinn. However, co-creator Patrick Schumacker remains optimistic about the show's future.

"We're very hopeful," Schumacker told The Wrap. "I think we feel pretty good. We're hopeful." Schumacher continued, "It feels like people are liking the show. We don't know, but we feel from the vibes we're getting from the executives and people like that around the show that it's doing well for them. I feel like it's got a hardcore fanbase and I don't feel like DC has a lot of other shows that are like it. So if ours was to go away, I think it would leave a big hole. We feel hopeful."

Harley Quinn stars Kaley Cuoco as Harley; Lake Bell as Poison Ivy, Cheryl, and more; Alan Tudyk as Joker, Clayface, Calendar Man, Doctor Trap, and Condiment King; Tony Hale as Doctor Psycho and Felix Faust; Ron Funches as King Shark; Jason Alexander as Sy Borgman; Matt Oberg as Kite Man; J.B. Smoove as Frank the Plant; Christopher Meloni as Commissioner Gordon; Diedrich Bader as Batman; and Briana Cuoco as Batgirl. Season 3 also includes a number of guest stars, including Harvey Guillen as Nightwing and The Suicide Squad writer-director James Gunn as himself.

New episodes of Harley Quinn are released on Thursdays on HBO Max.