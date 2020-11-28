Harley Quinn’s Mary Holland Wants to See Her Character Return in Season 3

✖

Harley Quinn fans got some good news back in September when it was finally announced that the DC Universe show was renewed for a third season at HBO Max. While we don't know much about the highly-anticipated third season, it's likely we won't be seeing new episodes until at least late next year. We also know that, thankfully, the showrunners have no intention of breaking up Harley and Poison Ivy after season two ended with them literally driving off into the sunset together. With the new season definitely coming, there's a whole lot we would like to see, including the return of Jennifer, Ivy's friend since childhood who is a member of the show's "Cobb Squad." ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with Mary Holland, who voices Jennifer, and asked if her character might return.

"I'm keeping everything crossed that Jennifer makes her reappearance because, oh my God, that was such a fun character to play. It's an amazing show," Holland shared. "I had so much fun working on that."

Holland recently co-wrote and co-starred in Hulu's newest holiday rom-com, Happiest Season. Since both Happiest Season and Harley Quinn have a major focus on queer women romances, we asked if that was a topic she'd like to tackle more in her work.

"I think having representative stories that, you know, are making people feel seen, I'm so interested in that and something that I want to commit myself to. Absolutely. I hope to keep writing things with Clea [DuVall] and keep getting the stories out there that need to be told. Yeah. So I hope so," Holland shared.

As of now, Happiest Season has a 86% critics score and 89% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. ComicBook.com gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it "the star-studded gay rom-com we’ve been waiting for." Stay tuned for more from our interview with Mary Holland, where we talk about Jedi Temple Challenge and more. If you don't want to wait to read all about it, you can also watch the full interview in the video at the top of the page.

As for Harley Quinn, showrunner Patrick Schumacker recently spoke with ComicBook.com about the Season 3 renewal and said they have to get to work on the new episodes in earnest.

"We have to fill out the writing staff. Fortunately, quite a few of the writers that were with us for Seasons 1 and 2 are available still, possibly to their chagrin," Schumacker said. "But we are going to be looking for new voices for this season because we will have holes to fill, and new points of view that we will be looking for specifically moving forward. I think that's the immediate step is solidifying who our staff is going to be moving forward."

Happiest Season is now available to watch on Hulu, and the first two seasons of Harley Quinn are streaming on HBO Max.