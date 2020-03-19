Harley Quinn Season 2 Release Date Confirmed by DC Universe

A report previously brought word that the new season of Harley Quinn would arrive on the DC Universe streaming service just a few weeks after the first batch of episodes concluded. Now a new trailer has confirmed the official release date of the season 2 premiere, announcing that it will begin on Friday, April 3, just two weeks from now. After dumping the Joker and seemingly killing him, rescuing her best friend Poison Ivy, and carving out a valid reputation for her new gang on the streets of Gotham, it looks like Harley will be continuing to explore the dark underbelly of the DC Comics universe as only she can with the new episodes. Check out the video for yourself below!

Harley Quinn Season 2 was probably finished as part of the same production block as the first season, but was also treated to being split into two halves to stretch out the run for the series and keeping monthly subscribers of DC Universe entertained. Word on additional seasons of the show has not been announced yet as Warnermedia remains in talks about what to do with DC Universe ahead of the launch of the HBO Max streaming service.

New additions from the pages of DC Comics will appear in the new season with Catwoman set to be featured and voiced by actress Sanaa Lathan, best known for her roles in The Affair, The Twilight Zone, and Love & Basketball. She also has a long-running vocal role on Family Guy as Donna Tubbs. Lathan joins Alfred Molina as part of the newest cast members, with the latter portraying Mr. Freeze in Season 2 of Harley Quinn.

Fans were along for the chaotic ride as Harley dealt with her status in Gotham City after breaking up with the Joker and forging her own villainous identity, though it became clear that her bond with Poison Ivy was the most important relationship in the show. And while Harley has stayed single and Ivy has begun a strange relationship with the pathetic Kite-Man, fans are still clamoring to see the two sirens get together. The new season will put Harley up against some of the heaviest hitters from Batman lore along with some of the fan-favorite D-listers too.

The entire first season of Harley Quinn is now available to stream on DC Universe, while Season 2 of the animated series will, once again, return on Friday, April 3rd.