Harley Quinn Season 4 Makes Hilarious Use of Starro

The first three episodes of Harley Quinn's new season are now streaming on Max, and the show features a lot of familiar faces. DC fans will be thrilled to see the appearance of some longtime comic staples like Talia al Ghul and some short-lived villains such as Snowflame. The show's third episode, "Icons Only," also includes a fun use of Starro. Starro made his first comics appearance in The Brave and the Bold #28 back in 1960, and the character became more of a household name after being featured in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad in 2021. In Harley Quinn, Starro now has a fun job (well, fun for a villain) in Las Vegas...

In "Icons Only," Harley and Poison Ivy decide to have a getaway vacation in Las Vegas. The couple stays in the Lexor Hotel, which is a luxury hotel for villains. There are many villainous events and amenities at the hotel, including a live death match between lesser villains. If one of the opponents falls off the side of the combat area, they're in for a gruesome death. Starro is waiting at the bottom, ready to eat anyone who falls his way. However, this isn't the giant intergalactic starfish's only job at the hotel. Starro is known for creating hoards of little clones of himself, and those tiny guys are being put to good work at the hotel doing various tasks like working at the day spa.

Is the Kite Man Spin-Off Still Happening?

When news of the fourth season of Harley Quinn was announced, it was also revealed that showrunners Patrick Schumacker and Justin Halpern were stepping down in order to work on expanding the Harley Quinn series into spin-offs. It was announced last year that a Kite Man spinoff was in the works, and Halpern previously teased what fans can expect from their upcoming series.

"It's run by Dean Lorey, who we did the first three seasons with, and he partners with Katie Rich, an amazing comedy writer. The Kite Man series is gonna hit some of the same vibes that the special does. It gets out there. It goes for it. They've done such a good job of making Kite Man and Golden Gliders lovable doofuses. Pat and I pitched Harley as 'It's Mary Tyler Moore with a psycho killer at the front.' But we've always talked about the Kite Man show as Cheers. Cheers, but for B-list supervillains."

Who Stars in Harley Quinn?

The main cast for the DC fan-favorite animated series includes Kaley Cuoco as Harley Quinn with Lake Bell as Poison Ivy, Alan Tudyk as The Joker/Clayface, Ron Funches as King Shark, Tony Hale as Doctor Psycho, and Jason Alexander as Sy Borgman. Recurring guest stars also include Diedrich Bader as Bruce Wayne / Batman, James Adomian as Bane, Briana Cuoco as Barbara Gordon / Batgirl, Andy Daly as Harvey Dent / Two-Face, Giancarlo Esposito as Lex Luthor, Harvey Guillén as Dick Grayson / Nightwing, Sanaa Lathan as Selina Kyle / Catwoman, Christopher Meloni as Commissioner James Gordon, and Matt Oberg as Kite Man.

Harley Quinn is streaming on Max.